Reese Witherspoon stuns in leather dress in first public appearance since divorce | Parade





The star attended the premiere of ‘The Last Thing He Said To Me’. Reese Witherspoon is in his element. The actress was beaming as she attended the premiere of THEThe last thing he said to meTHURSDAY, April 13. The 47-year-old walked the red carpet in a one-shoulder black leather dress, which she teamed with matching black heels. In addition to her fresh tan, she accessorized with silver earrings and rings. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner arrive at the AppleTV+ ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ premiere at Regency Bruin Theater on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic,) Witherspoon, who is producer of the Apple TV+ miniseries, was in good company, posing for photos and chatting with the show’s lead and longtime friend, Jennifer Garnier. Many of Garners’ co-stars were also in attendance for the evening, including Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler, Geoff Stults, John Harlan KimAnd Augustus Aguilera. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner arrive at ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Apple TV+ Premiere at Regency Bruin Theater on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic,) The event, held at the Regency Bruin Theater in Los Angeles, marked Witherspoons’ first public appearance since announcing her divorce Since Jim Toth earlier this month. The couple announced the end of their 12-year marriage in a joint statement on social media. We have some personal news to share. It is with great care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce, the statement said. The duo share a 10-year-old son, Tennessee, together, and noted in the statement that he will be their highest priority going forward. Witherspoon also shares two children, daughter Ava23 years old and son Deacon19 years old, with her ex-husband ryan philippe. While Witherspoon still appears on the big and small screen in many movies and television shows, she has largely steered her career to also appear behind the camera. The last thing he said to meproduced by media company Witherspoons Hello Sunshineand adapted from Laura DavesNew York Times 2021 bestseller, stars Garner as Hannah, a woman who forms an unexpected bond with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for answers about her husband’s mysterious disappearance. Witherspoon recalled how Garner fought for the role, telling Go to Hollywood:It was so great to hear his passion. She picked up the phone, we had long conversations about it. It was the perfect role for her. I love that she was going to be this awesome woman. Witherspoon has also served as an executive producer on recent projects like Daisy Jones and the six And Little beautiful things. She is also preparing for Legally Blonde 3which she will also star in, reprising her role as the bubbly but not underrated Elle Woods. The last what he told me is available to stream now on Apple TV+. Following:All The TV Shows And Movies Reese Witherspoon Has Produced, Ranked

