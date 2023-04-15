Canadian trans teacher confronts reporter after being seen without Z-cup breast prostheses





The Canadian transgender teacher who made headlines for wearing fake Z-cup boobs in class has confronted a reporter after she was spotted in public – for the second time – without her prosthetics. Kayla Lemieux was recently approached by a Rebel News reporter as she left the Mapleview Mall in Burlington, Ontario, footage of the encounter is released. “Mr. Lemieux, where are your breasts?” I thought your boobs were real. Where are your breasts? the reporter, David Menzies, yelled at her as she tried to get into a waiting Uber. Lemieux, a shop teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School, was furloughed last month after the Post revealed she often went outside of the classroom without her prosthetics. Post photos showed a dressed Lemieux in men’s clothing — with no sign of her wig or makeup. Controversy erupted and gained international attention after photos and videos of Lemieux wearing the prosthetics inside his classroom went viral. When meeting with The Post, Lemieux said she started hormone replacement therapy in 2021 and is transitioning. She also said her breasts were caused by a condition called gigantomastia, which is caused by excessive growth of breast tissue. Lemieux, however, admitted that she was never officially diagnosed.





Kayla Lemieux inside a vehicle is approached by a Rebel News reporter as she was leaving the Mapleview Mall in Burlington, Ontario. Rebel News Canada





Lemieux is seen leaving the mall and entering the vehicle without his prosthetics. Rebel News Canada Outraged parents swarmed the Halton District School Board as they demanded the imposition of a dress code for teachers. The school board agreed in January to develop a policy requiring teachers to maintain an appropriate and professional appearance. Although Lemieux insisted that she would follow the guidelines of the board of directors on what it had mandated, she denied dressing provocatively.





Controversy erupted and gained international attention after photos and a video of Lemieux wearing the prosthetics in his classroom went viral.





Kayla Lemieux was once seen on a residential street in Hamilton, Ontario, without her prosthetics. Nick Kozak I don’t think there is a problem with the way I dressed. This is the personal opinion of others. I don’t think I dressed unprofessionally, she said.

