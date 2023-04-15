Fashion
How the Uniqlos 15 shoulder bag took the world by storm | Fashion
We’ve had the Fendi baguette and the Bottega Venetas clutch, but this season the it-bag comes from the high street rather than a designer store.
Priced at 14.90, a banana-shaped bag dubbed the mini round became the best-selling Uniqlos bag of all time, selling seven times in the last 18 months according to the company.
Made of nylon, it comes in 10 colors and can be worn on the shoulder or across the body. Measuring 28cm x 17cm, it’s deceptively small, a crucial part of its appeal.
Originally posted in April 2022, the bag first went viral when TikTok user @caitlinphilimore posted a 43 second video herself unpacking her things. They included: a box of lip balm, a packet of cookies, a wallet, keys, a phone charger, a hair clip, over-ear headphones, a camera, a bottle of perfume and her EpiPen. It has been viewed over 700,000 times.
Just a year later, the #uniqlobag hashtag has over 80 million views, with hundreds of thousands of people uploading similar videos. Two T-shirts, a bottle of water, an external battery, a disposable camera, sunglasses and pants for a festival, ironically a user. A 400ml bottle of body moisturizer, shaving foam, mouth guard cleaner, gloves, wallet, purse, hand sanitizer, tissues, hair clip, a brownie, a spoon, hand cream, lip balm, AirPods, hair ties and keys, says another, holding each item up to the camera.
Online, it’s been dubbed the Mary Poppins tote, due to its seemingly magical ability to never run out of space.
For many seasons, bags seem to have been limited to two sizes: extra large tote bags that should come with a shoulder injury warning, or tiny mini bags that you can barely fit a lipstick. The Uniqlo bag rebels against both of these norms.
While Estates Tom might be horrified by the idea of a ridiculously bulky bag (see Fashion Statements passim), for those who don’t have a driver on call, a bag that can hold a monstrous amount of stuff is a godsend for the fashion. Another practical benefit is that it leaves your hands free, so you can walk around and text.
The Uniqlo bag riffs on the Pradas nylon bags of the 90s that were reissued in 2020. Dubbed the Re-Nylon reissue, the new collection coincided with both the resurgence of Y2K style and the lockdown where everyone became more aware of what his hands were touching and needed a bag big enough for a bottle of sanitizer. The Lyst fashion search engine declared the collection’s mini bag the best-selling bag of 2022 the same year Uniqlo launched its take.
Others who quickly imitated his design include luxury brands such as Lemaire and Linealongside more affordable labels like Arket, Because and mango.
But it’s the Uniqlo version that has been dubbed the Millennial Birkin by fashion insiders, many of whom were spotted wearing it during fashion week.
However, this form of banana has not always been so ubiquitous. It was not until the 1960s that the first modern fanny pack appeared. It was first created by an Australian woman, Melba Stone, who was said to have been inspired by kangaroo pockets.
In the 1990s, the style was embraced by both hip-hop culture and the rave scene, with both groups looking for a bag that allowed them to dance hands-free, and perhaps also carry illicit substances. It was during this time that he earned the nickname hash bag. At festivals these days, shoulder bags from Nike are as common as denim cuts.
Andrew Groves, professor of fashion at the University of Westminster, says they have been part of the language of men’s fashion for more than a decade. The fact that the style is now embraced by the mainstream speaks volumes about the power of internet culture. This week alone, I’ve seen them clinging to the chests of commuters on crowded public transport, teenagers strolling through malls, dog walkers in the park, moms at school, and college students on a night out.
What I find intriguing isn’t the design of the bag, but the way it’s carried, says Groves. It has military connotations and signals to others that you are not concerned with the flippancy of fashion, and more concerned with having an endless litany of supplies immediately at your fingertips.
Uniqlo didn’t use celebrities or even paid influencers to endorse it, its popularity was organically fueled by user-generated content. These videos play on the unboxing trend, a phenomenon first seen on YouTube in the 2010s, where users captivated viewers by walking them through the process of opening packages. Uniqlo told the Guardian that sales of the bag have increased significantly thanks to the TikTok effect and have continued to grow throughout the summer and winter months as this article continues to evolve.
In an era where social currency is king, the bag has the potential to turn anyone into an influencer. Who needs an official stunt bag like the JW Andersons Pigeon or the Moschinos Sand Bucket when you can get one that can hold all your stuff and maybe even a roast chicken for less than 15?
If you would like to read the full version of this newsletter, please sign up to receive Fashion Statement in your inbox every Thursday.
