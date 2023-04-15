Beta Theta’s Third Thrift Event Moves Used Clothing Distributors From Dexter Lawn To Foothill Blvd





After being postponed due to weather, Beta Theta Pi Fraternity will be hosting its third Beta Theta Thrift fundraiser at 1327 E Foothill Blvd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 15. The fraternity works with 10 vendors who also sell used and used clothing. like about fifteen jewellery/accessory sellers. When Marcus Kim, a sophomore in business administration and Beta Thetas vice president of finance, was walking through Dexter Lawn on his way to class, he passed second-hand clothing vendors and thought of an idea. Walking to and from class, it’s a bit difficult to spend time browsing [on Dexter Lawn] like you would in a mall or a thrift store, he says. Kim went to the sellers and asked if they would be interested in using the Betas house as a place of sale. This would allow students to shop in their spare time on weekends and have more time to browse. It would also begin the Greek Life and Sustainability collaboration on the Cal Polys campus. Previous Beta Theta Thrift events have featured booths from Thrift Cal Poly and other third-party vendors. During this event, Beta Theta Thrift collaborates with the Sustainable Fashion Club. “We’ve never worked in the Greek living space before, so we’re excited to make new friends and relationships,” said Kiana Williams, business junior and co-chair of the Sustainable Fashion Club. The fraternity charges a $5 entrance fee. Proceeds from the event will be shared between Beta and the Sustainable Fashion Club to raise funds for their upcoming fashion show in May. The Sustainable Fashion Club will also sell homemade cookies between $1 and $2. Although there is an entry fee, the first 50 customers who attend the event will be offered a free boba. After that, coffee and tea will be sold for $4 and $4.50 with boba. Ian Loo, a sophomore in computer science and beta member, will arrive at the fraternity house early in the morning to cook the boba. Loo said they had set out different milk alternatives to add and set up the drinks in a self-serve style. Beta, influenced by the Sustainable Fashion Club, applies BYOC, [Bring Your Own Cup]to avoid single-use plastic waste. Williams said BYOC encourages people to think about sustainability and it’s something the club does at their regular meetings. Members of the Sustainable Fashion Club will also show up 30 minutes before the event to set up booths and awnings. In addition to collaborating with Sustainable Fashion Club, Beta Theta Thrift also collaborates with other third-party vendors. Jon Chang, industrial engineering manager at a third-party vendor, worked at Betas’ previous savings event in January. He manages his own Instagram account @jooglifeco and specializes in true vintage. When highlighting the industry of third-party vendors, Chang said: They go through the process of finding and picking up all the different vintage items that you wouldn’t usually find when you go to the thrift store. In the past, Beta Theta Thrift has hosted up to 300 people. Kim said that as the event grows, he hopes to raise enough money to donate clothes and money to local homeless shelters.

