Fashion
San Diego State, an eclectic, forward-thinking campus that encompasses all of the laid-back Southern California vibes – The Daily Aztec
SDSU is a safe place to express yourself with clothes and aims to fuel uniqueness
It’s time to talk about the elegant San Diego State University.
In many ways, the campus is a track. A place where students can show off a sense of style gained from all that San Diego has to offer. It is a place that allows students to express themselves with a simple walk to class. Fashion can reflect choice or explore creativity and ambition, while pushing comfort zones. SDSU students have the opportunity to break the status quo with clothing.
SDSUs are very clean fashion club opens students up to a whole new world of creative endeavours. They connect the student body through fashion. The club often posts fit checks on their instagram of students around campus and conducts polls where their followers can vote on which spring-summer forecast will be trending, making it easy to navigate the fashion stratosphere. .
Shira de Jong, a fourth-year interdisciplinary studies major in three departments and a member of the fashion club, said everything was very interactive with SDSU students, allowing people to assess what the university as a whole is all about. either interested or excited to wear.
Will spring be the season for sheer chiffon garments and 3D rosette pieces? The SDSU Fashion Club invites these kinds of conversations and motivates students to experiment with the style they are comfortable with.
The club’s mission states that fashion is culture, storytelling, language, self-expression and identity and de Jong embodies this ethos. A Seattle, Washington native with a niche for sustainable fashion, she quickly found her footing with the club after selling at one of their clothing sales.
Before coming to SDSU, I knew absolutely nothing about fashion,” de Jong said. My style has evolved 100% since moving here because I’ve really been able to experience my fashion sense by exploring who I am as an individual after leaving home. Seeing more people my age all over campus, seeing what they’re wearing and where they’re from, inspired me to dress in different ways.
De Jong calls SDSU a safe place to express yourself with clothes. The relaxed Southern California vibe of San Diego, in de Jong’s words, creates a kind of bubble that you don’t realize you’re in until you step out. It’s about nurturing uniqueness at both ends of the spectrum.
SoCal really has its own culture, said Julia Warren, a third-year business management major. San Diego is so diverse with so many demographics and people from all over.
One day it may be dressing up in a vibrant summer dress or a gothic outfit with chainmail. Then it can be Birkenstocks and your favorite hoodie. SDSU has a way of eliminating judgment in fashion. Students really wear what makes them happy.
It’s so normal to wear crazy stuff here, but everywhere else you don’t see that. I wouldn’t be caught dead wearing this in Washington, de Jong said, showing off his sparkly blue tank top, camo capri cargos and cowboy boots. There are also so many stages on campus, so it’s fun to switch modes for each one. I have the chance to go to SDSU where the environment is motivating. Nobody cares what I wear here, so I’ll wear what I want.
Social media trends can also be credited for this endless amount of style exploration. Especially on a college campus, what’s happening seems to be happening faster than ever. With the rise of Tik Tok, anyone can be an influencer, making fashion trends catapult each other. These fashion moves tend to be more micro-trends. While traditional fashion trends usually last a few years, SDSU micro-trends last less than a half year.
I’ll be on campus and hear, oh my god, it’s the Tik Tok skirt or it’s the Amazon corset, de Jong said. It would be so interesting to see how students would dress without Instagram or Tik Tok.
Clothing trends often have a bad reputation for promoting lack of originality. However, since these trends gain popularity faster and leave the cycle faster, it’s as if students here at SDSU can choose which trends to participate in.
De Jong, however, is very excited and passionate to see some clothes from the past come back into fashion around San Diego.
I really want juxtaposition to come back in style, wearing something super grunge with girly elements or lots of layering with skirts over pants, de Jong said. Honestly, what I want to come back to is having fun with your style. It makes me happy, it feels good, it sparks joy and I feel super confident.
The SDSU look is hard to label. Classifying an entire university into a genre seems like an almost impossible task, but de Jong seemed to be tackling the impossible.
Eclectic, de Jong responded almost immediately. Everyone here is eclectic and confident. Dressing with confidence is what we do here at SDSU.
|
Sources
2/ https://thedailyaztec.com/113220/artsandculture/san-diego-state-an-eclectic-fashion-forward-campus-that-encompasses-all-the-relaxed-vibes-of-southern-california/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Black Thigh-High Slit Dress For ‘Citadel’ Promotions
- If Google Play Books on Android is crashing immediately, you should do the following:
- The American press criticizes Lula’s posture after his meeting with Xi Jinping: “United against the USA”
- Trkiye to become ‘global center of attraction’ in healthcare – Erdogan
- 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement
- Attend the opening of the Hannover Messe, President Jokowi and his wife fly to Germany: Okezone Video
- Is there a global run on the Bank of the United States of America?
- Pegula sends USA past Austria to Billie Jean King Cup final
- Silent luxury is the strongest fashion trend in pop culture thanks to succession
- Venturi Wealth Management Reduces DocuSign Holdings by 34.3% During Q4
- CBI president apologizes for allegations of sexual misconduct | Confederation of British Industry (CBI)
- Earthquake strikes Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba