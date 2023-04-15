San Diego State, an eclectic, forward-thinking campus that encompasses all of the laid-back Southern California vibes – The Daily Aztec

It’s time to talk about the elegant San Diego State University.

In many ways, the campus is a track. A place where students can show off a sense of style gained from all that San Diego has to offer. It is a place that allows students to express themselves with a simple walk to class. Fashion can reflect choice or explore creativity and ambition, while pushing comfort zones. SDSU students have the opportunity to break the status quo with clothing.

SDSUs are very clean fashion club opens students up to a whole new world of creative endeavours. They connect the student body through fashion. The club often posts fit checks on their instagram of students around campus and conducts polls where their followers can vote on which spring-summer forecast will be trending, making it easy to navigate the fashion stratosphere. .

Shira de Jong, a fourth-year interdisciplinary studies major in three departments and a member of the fashion club, said everything was very interactive with SDSU students, allowing people to assess what the university as a whole is all about. either interested or excited to wear.

Will spring be the season for sheer chiffon garments and 3D rosette pieces? The SDSU Fashion Club invites these kinds of conversations and motivates students to experiment with the style they are comfortable with.

The club’s mission states that fashion is culture, storytelling, language, self-expression and identity and de Jong embodies this ethos. A Seattle, Washington native with a niche for sustainable fashion, she quickly found her footing with the club after selling at one of their clothing sales.

Before coming to SDSU, I knew absolutely nothing about fashion,” de Jong said. My style has evolved 100% since moving here because I’ve really been able to experience my fashion sense by exploring who I am as an individual after leaving home. Seeing more people my age all over campus, seeing what they’re wearing and where they’re from, inspired me to dress in different ways.

De Jong calls SDSU a safe place to express yourself with clothes. The relaxed Southern California vibe of San Diego, in de Jong’s words, creates a kind of bubble that you don’t realize you’re in until you step out. It’s about nurturing uniqueness at both ends of the spectrum.

SoCal really has its own culture, said Julia Warren, a third-year business management major. San Diego is so diverse with so many demographics and people from all over.

One day it may be dressing up in a vibrant summer dress or a gothic outfit with chainmail. Then it can be Birkenstocks and your favorite hoodie. SDSU has a way of eliminating judgment in fashion. Students really wear what makes them happy.

It’s so normal to wear crazy stuff here, but everywhere else you don’t see that. I wouldn’t be caught dead wearing this in Washington, de Jong said, showing off his sparkly blue tank top, camo capri cargos and cowboy boots. There are also so many stages on campus, so it’s fun to switch modes for each one. I have the chance to go to SDSU where the environment is motivating. Nobody cares what I wear here, so I’ll wear what I want.

Social media trends can also be credited for this endless amount of style exploration. Especially on a college campus, what’s happening seems to be happening faster than ever. With the rise of Tik Tok, anyone can be an influencer, making fashion trends catapult each other. These fashion moves tend to be more micro-trends. While traditional fashion trends usually last a few years, SDSU micro-trends last less than a half year.

I’ll be on campus and hear, oh my god, it’s the Tik Tok skirt or it’s the Amazon corset, de Jong said. It would be so interesting to see how students would dress without Instagram or Tik Tok.

Clothing trends often have a bad reputation for promoting lack of originality. However, since these trends gain popularity faster and leave the cycle faster, it’s as if students here at SDSU can choose which trends to participate in.

De Jong, however, is very excited and passionate to see some clothes from the past come back into fashion around San Diego.

I really want juxtaposition to come back in style, wearing something super grunge with girly elements or lots of layering with skirts over pants, de Jong said. Honestly, what I want to come back to is having fun with your style. It makes me happy, it feels good, it sparks joy and I feel super confident.

The SDSU look is hard to label. Classifying an entire university into a genre seems like an almost impossible task, but de Jong seemed to be tackling the impossible.

Eclectic, de Jong responded almost immediately. Everyone here is eclectic and confident. Dressing with confidence is what we do here at SDSU.