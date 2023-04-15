Bruno Sialelli leaves the artistic direction of Lanvin | VogueFrance





This Friday, April 14, Lanvin confirmed the news. Bruno Sialellithe young French designer previously in charge of Loewe, has left his position as artistic director of the oldest luxury brand still in operation. He led Lanvin‘s men’s and women’s collections since 2019. Bruno Sialielli, pop and poetic fashion designer for Lanvin While perpetuating the heritage of the house founded by Jeanne Lanvin in 1889, Bruno Sialelli brings the French label back to life. His first in-person show presented in the gardens of the Muse du Quai Branly sets the tone. The collection is called Slumberland, because it is about this idea of ​​being free to dream“, he explained to Vogue in September 2019. For the fall-winter 2021-2022 season, the designer decided to add a pop touch to Lanvinartistic direction of, presenting the collection through a video clip, tribute to Gwen Stefani And Day beforethe great success of the 2000s rich girl. This fashion statement caused a sensation and led to Paris Hilton become the face of the spring-summer 2021 campaign. Since then, Burno Sialelli continued to design sophisticated and decidedly modern silhouettes for Lanvin. A new start For the future, the French house wanted to develop its model and restructure itself. In addition to its men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections presented during Paris Fashion Week, the luxury brand is launching two new entities. The first: Lanvin Lab. Regularly, the French house will invite international talents to collaborate on creative projects that are intended to enrich and reinforce the codes established by Jeanne Lanvin. The first name will be revealed in the coming weeks. Finally, the luxury brand wishes to consolidate its range of leather goods and accessories with a new artistic direction. Case to follow. A new start For its next steps, the French fashion house wanted to change its approach and restructure itself. In addition to its men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections presented during Paris Fashion Week, the luxury brand is launching two new concepts. The first being Lanvin Lab. The French fashion house will regularly invite international talents to collaborate on creative projects intended to enrich and reinforce the codes established by Jeanne Lanvin. The name will be revealed in the coming weeks. Finally, the luxury brand wants to consolidate its range of leather goods and accessories with a new artistic direction. Watch this place. More fashion on Vogue.fr:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.fr/article/bruno-sialelli-exits-lanvin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related