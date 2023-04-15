Mary Quant, Miniskirt Champion

Mary Quants’ candy-colored fashion defined the London look of the 60s so well that it’s hard to believe the designer survived her decades-long heyday, dying yesterday at the age of 93. are threatened across the United States, it is not only a loss for the fashion world, but also the final salvo of the sexual revolution, which she has championed.

Quant is best known for the miniskirt, which she popularized, although she did not claim to be its inventor. French fashion designer Andr Courrges claimed the title after including miniskirts in a collection he showed in Paris in April 1964. But by then Quant was already wearing them and selling them in his shop, Bazaar, which has opened in London’s bohemian Chelsea district. 1955. She always insisted that it was neither me nor Courrges who invented the miniskirt anyway. Street girls did it. Quant probably coined the name, however; his favorite car was the Mini Cooper.

While the miniskirt is certainly shocking, it was never meant to be sexy; the glamazon in high heels, a push-up bra and a short, tight skirt is a relatively recent cliché. The purpose of miniskirts was not to bare women’s legs but to free them from the long skirts, stockings, garters, sheaths and petticoats of the 1950s. As Quant said, a woman should be able to run for take a bus. The mini was always paired with flats rather than heels, with wearers’ legs often covered in colorful boots and tights, which Quant sourced from theater patrons. With their simple A-line silhouettes and playful, almost boyish styling, the ruffles, bows, polka dots, Peter Pan collars, the Quantants mini dresses looked like something you’d find in the kids department.

Mario De Biasi/Mondadori/Getty

The mini-power and the danger do not reside in what it reveals but in what it represents: youth itself. The post-war baby boom had caused an earthquake among young people; in the mid-1960s, around 40% of Britons were under 25, and other countries experienced similar seismic demographic changes. After years of wartime austerity that lasted long after the armistice, Britain’s economy was finally booming. Since military service was no longer compulsory, the younger generations had more time and money than the teenagers of old. These social movements found expression in the distant fashions of the Quants. There was a time when every girl under twenty aspired to look like an experienced and sophisticated thirtysomething, Quant wrote in her 1966 autobiography: Quantity by quantity. Indeed, they had no choice. Fashion in the late 1950s was definitely for those in their thirties and over, Barbara Hulanicki, owner of another flagship London boutique, Biba, complained in her own autobiography, From A to Biba. Dressing up in something pretty seemed next to impossible. There were few clothes specially designed for young people.

That was about to change. Quants clothing wasn’t just different; they challenged the very idea of ​​fashion, making it more individual, optimistic and democratic than French haute couture. In the anarchic spirit of the times, Quant broke all the rules by using formal fabrics for casual wear, winter fabrics for summer styles, men’s textiles for women’s wear and elements industrial materials such as vinyl, contrast stitching and visible zipper pulls for streetwear. A red dress was accompanied by matching ruffled panties; Quants’ signature skinny ribbed sweater was inspired by an 8-year-old boy’s garment she tried on for fun. The war had changed women’s priorities; though they enjoyed unprecedented opportunities and freedoms, they longed for simpler times, even going back to childhood.

Of Quants’ many innovations, the mini casts the longest shadow. It was the most forgiving and optimistic look at me, isn’t life a wonderful fashion ever devised, Quant wrote. It expressed the sixties, the emancipation of women, the pill and rock n roll It was the beginning of women’s liberation. The mini has become the uniform of the sexual revolution. Actor Nichelle Nichols, who played communications chief Lt. Uhura in a miniskirt on star trek, which premiered in 1966, recalled in her autobiography that later, especially when the women’s movement took hold in the ’70s, people started asking me about my costume. Some thought it was demeaning for a female command crew to be dressed so sexy. Nichols found this surprising. Contrary to what many may think today, no one really considered him demeaning at the time. In fact, the miniskirt was a symbol of sexual liberation.

Like Coco Chanel, Quant designed for herself, and she was her best advertisement. A headstrong young active woman with an angular five-point bob by Vidal Sassoon, she summed up her personal brand of feminism by declaring that fashion was a tool to compete in life outside the home. Quant studied art education, but instead of pursuing a career as a teacher as her parents had planned, she opened Bazaar, aiming to sell clothing designs for other people. But she became frustrated with the options available and began taking evening sewing classes so she could make her own merchandise. While French couturiers like Courrges and Yves Saint Laurent used shop as a synonym of ready to wear, British boutique culture was closer to today’s fast fashion. Bazaars stock was constantly replenished, simply because the clothes sold out as fast as Quant could make them.

The miniskirt had some notable detractors. Chanel hated it; just like Cecil Beaton and Norman Hartnell, the designer of Queen Elizabeth II. By 1970, even Quant had embraced the full skirt, which appealed to her love of Victorian and Edwardian styles; she regularly visited the historic fashion galleries of the Victoria and Albert museums. Her fans grew up, developed their Sassoon bucket hats and started wearing a new, more down-to-earth London look: flowing skirts in romantic floral textiles from designers such as Bill Gibb, Ossie Clark, Jean Muir and Laura Ashley. But the miniskirt never really disappeared and continues to serve as a barometer of social and sexual mores. Like its fans, the Quants brand had legs.