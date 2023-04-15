Amber Valletta Slips On J.Lo’s Iconic Versace Dress: I Wore It First

Amber Valletta stepped on the cat so J.Lo could “roar.”

The former model took a playful look at Jennifer Lopez’s signature Versace gown, the sheer foliage, emerald and teal dress the singer sported on the 2000 Grammys carpet during Thursday’s episode of Vogues Life in Looks video series.

Valletta, 49, reminded everyone that she “wore her first” on the catwalk just a year before her viral success as one of J.Lo’s most iconic looks.

This dress has been searched on Google more times than any other look in history, the model said in the latest episode. It literally broke the internet when [Lopez] I wore it, so it’s kind of cool to be part of this story, but I wore it first.

In fact, even Donatella Versace donned the dress before Lopez when attending the Met Gala “Rock Style” in 1999, followed in January 2000 by Geri Halliwell, otherwise known as Ginger Spice of the Spice Girls, at the Cannes, France, NRJ Music Awards.







Lopez’s stunning look at the 2000 Grammys “broke the internet.” WireImage







Valletta applauded the dress’s virality following its debut on J.Lo. Guy Marineau/Cond Nast/Shutterstock

But apparently, fourth time around is the charm, the dress didn’t cause a stir until everyone spotted J.Lo at the Grammys later that year.

The model described the dress as “the pinnacle of Versace’s fierce sensuality, blonde ambition,” but it didn’t become a style sensation until Lopez graced the red carpet in the dangerously low-cut design, opening the way to more daring outfits.

“It was a massive iconic moment when she wore that dress,” Valletta continued. “No one has come out like this, ever. I mean, no one had ever shown skin on their front like this, you know, beyond the navel.

“I think he was so ahead of his time and just said, ‘I’m a woman and hear me roar,'” she added. “Literally from the jungle.”







It literally broke the internet when [Lopez] I wore it, so it’s kind of cool to be part of this story, but I wore it first,” she said.

The “On the Floor” singer previously revealed that she hardly wore the statement piece at all.

In a video from the “Moments In Fashion” YouTube series, Lopez said it took a bit of convincing before her stylist allowed her to wear the dress at the time, she wasn’t sure what the hubbub was, not realizing how bad the dress was. would cause a stir.

The Versace creation not only served as a model for cheeky fashion, but it also inspired Google.com to launch its image search feature after queries for the dress skyrocketed.

At the time, Eric Schmidt, the former executive chairman of Google and its parent company Alphabet, Inc., wrote that it was “the most popular search query” the engine had seen, but as people claimed to find J.Lo in the dress, the tech giant realized it needed image search to deliver exactly what people wanted.

As well as setting off a viral frenzy, the dress has become steeped in pop culture history, inspiring a “Saturday Night Live” skit and even South Park co-creator Trey Parker to debut a dupe. unconvincing on the Oscars red carpet later that year.







Since becoming a viral sensation, the dress has been reinvented multiple times for Lopez. WireImage

Lopez herself has worn the dress or a version of it multiple times over the past two decades, including on the Versace runway in 2019 in a reimagined version.

We knew it would be a fun time but little did we know, just like the first time, it would be like a thing, Lopez previously said, According to Us Magazine. We had no idea it was so viral.