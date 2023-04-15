Fashion
Remembering fashion designer Mary Quant through a woman’s beloved dress
As it happens6:36Remembering fashion designer Mary Quant through a woman’s beloved dress
Jenny Fenwick can’t wait to see her dress again.
The Bingley, England woman bought an original Mary Quant that was shockingly cut above the knee in the mid-1960s when she was 17. In 2018, she donated it to the Victoria & Albert (V&A) Museum for its traveling retrospective exhibition of Quant’s work.
Quant was a revolutionary fashion designer whose colorful and sexy miniskirts epitomized Swinging London in the 1960s and influenced youth culture around the world. She died this week at the age of 93.
Fenwick’s dress, meanwhile, has been exhibited around the world. The exhibition will be in Scotland in May, and Fenwick intends to be there.
She spoke with As It happenshost Nil Kksal on the dress and Quant’s influence on the fashion world. Here is part of their conversation.
Jenny, I know you didn’t know Mary Quant personally, but I think like many people, you may have felt you had a very personal connection to her. So what did you think when you found out she had passed away?
I was really more upset than I thought. It brought tears to my eyes because she had played such a big role in my teenage years in terms of designer work.
How old were you when you bought your first Mary Quant?
I was around 17… It was Sheffield City in the north of England. And in Sheffield, there was a shop called Peter Robinson’s, which had a section especially for up-and-coming designers.
I thought: I love this dress. I like the color. I like the length.
Well, tell me everything.
The length was above the knee, which was really unheard of at that time.
Well, your voice dropped a little like you said. It’s like, even now, you think it’s a little racy.
In fact, we shortened it even more.
And how did you feel the first time you put it on?
Well, from what I remember, amazing! [chuckles]. Because I had never bought anything like this before. It was just completely different.
Did you know Mary Quant when you went to the store that day?
Yes, I would read [about her] in journals. Because I have always bought Dear magazine, and there were often articles about designers, and Mary Quant was one of them. And because she looked the way she did with her bobbed hair and dark eye makeup, she really stood out.
[It’s] interesting to hear about her and find out more about her, and, you know, what kind of businesswoman she was and what she was doing with fashion at that time.
Oh yes. And not just the clothes. It was makeup. Tights [were]so the thing to wear if you have a very short skirt. And obviously she brought out a lot of colors, patterns, things that we never had as teenagers before.
How were your outfits before buying this magic dress?
I always wanted to be a little different, but my clothes were probably a little conventional. I mean, obviously below the knee skirts, because in school you weren’t allowed to wear anything above the knee. And probably the clothes looked a bit more like what my mom would want me to wear, especially [what] my dad wanted me to wear.
What did your dad say about the dress?
He was not happy. He wasn’t happy at all. “It’s way too short. Way too short.”
What did you say?
Well, I had to get away with it, because I’ve worn the dress a few times.
Now I think he had learned that it probably wouldn’t go very far and was telling me not to wear it…because my mom actually helped me shorten it.
How much did you shorten it?
It was probably a few inches or more. But the V&A said they would keep it that way. They weren’t going to lengthen it back to where it was originally. They wanted it to be short…because it was the story of the dress as well as the red wine on the front.
Looks like you and that dress, Jenny, had a great life together.
Oh, we had fun. Yeah. Yes, I had fun.
WATCH | Women’s fashion from 1750 to 2000:
Is your style still influenced by Mary Quant today?
Maybe yes. But I think because the clothes weren’t as they were when she designed them, she was more than saying? perceptible. She was more, well, revolutionary.
What do you think of fashion these days?
Well, I try to keep up. [laughs] I’m in my 70s now…but I don’t like to dress like I do.
But I think it’s good that, well, teenagers can now express themselves with their clothes however they want. Probably not as restricted as we were.
Do you still wear minis?
No!
Come on.
No! No I do not know. No no.
I actually like… midi lengths with boots. The dress I’m wearing now is kind of below the knees. But no, I wouldn’t go above my knees.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/radio/asithappens/many-quant-dress-donor-1.6809975
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Former President Donald Trump Compares Losing US Currency War Against China To America Losing World War
- Bollywood Nights: NYC’s Biggest Weekly Saturday Night Party @ SOB’s Tickets, Sat, Apr 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM
- Lehigh takes Boston University 13-9 on Senior Night
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Black Thigh-High Slit Dress For ‘Citadel’ Promotions
- If Google Play Books on Android is crashing immediately, you should do the following:
- The American press criticizes Lula’s posture after his meeting with Xi Jinping: “United against the USA”
- Trkiye to become ‘global center of attraction’ in healthcare – Erdogan
- 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement
- Attend the opening of the Hannover Messe, President Jokowi and his wife fly to Germany: Okezone Video
- Is there a global run on the Bank of the United States of America?
- Pegula sends USA past Austria to Billie Jean King Cup final
- Silent luxury is the strongest fashion trend in pop culture thanks to succession