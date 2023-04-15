Remembering fashion designer Mary Quant through a woman’s beloved dress

As it happens6:36Remembering fashion designer Mary Quant through a woman’s beloved dress

Jenny Fenwick can’t wait to see her dress again.

The Bingley, England woman bought an original Mary Quant that was shockingly cut above the knee in the mid-1960s when she was 17. In 2018, she donated it to the Victoria & Albert (V&A) Museum for its traveling retrospective exhibition of Quant’s work.

Quant was a revolutionary fashion designer whose colorful and sexy miniskirts epitomized Swinging London in the 1960s and influenced youth culture around the world. She died this week at the age of 93.

Fenwick’s dress, meanwhile, has been exhibited around the world. The exhibition will be in Scotland in May, and Fenwick intends to be there.

She spoke with As It happenshost Nil Kksal on the dress and Quant’s influence on the fashion world. Here is part of their conversation.

Jenny, I know you didn’t know Mary Quant personally, but I think like many people, you may have felt you had a very personal connection to her. So what did you think when you found out she had passed away?

I was really more upset than I thought. It brought tears to my eyes because she had played such a big role in my teenage years in terms of designer work.

British fashion designer Mary Quant, whose miniskirts and tights revolutionized women’s fashion and youth culture in the 1960s, has died. (Pierre Verdy/AFP/Getty Images)

How old were you when you bought your first Mary Quant?

I was around 17… It was Sheffield City in the north of England. And in Sheffield, there was a shop called Peter Robinson’s, which had a section especially for up-and-coming designers.

I thought: I love this dress. I like the color. I like the length.

Well, tell me everything.

The length was above the knee, which was really unheard of at that time.

Well, your voice dropped a little like you said. It’s like, even now, you think it’s a little racy.

In fact, we shortened it even more.

And how did you feel the first time you put it on?

Well, from what I remember, amazing! [chuckles]. Because I had never bought anything like this before. It was just completely different.

Jenny Fenwick’s dress, center, on display at the Victor & Albert Museum’s international retrospective on Quant. (Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)

Did you know Mary Quant when you went to the store that day?

Yes, I would read [about her] in journals. Because I have always bought Dear magazine, and there were often articles about designers, and Mary Quant was one of them. And because she looked the way she did with her bobbed hair and dark eye makeup, she really stood out.

[It’s] interesting to hear about her and find out more about her, and, you know, what kind of businesswoman she was and what she was doing with fashion at that time.

Oh yes. And not just the clothes. It was makeup. Tights [were]so the thing to wear if you have a very short skirt. And obviously she brought out a lot of colors, patterns, things that we never had as teenagers before.

As for Heathrow Airport in London on May 8, 1977. (Dove/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

How were your outfits before buying this magic dress?

I always wanted to be a little different, but my clothes were probably a little conventional. I mean, obviously below the knee skirts, because in school you weren’t allowed to wear anything above the knee. And probably the clothes looked a bit more like what my mom would want me to wear, especially [what] my dad wanted me to wear.

What did your dad say about the dress?

He was not happy. He wasn’t happy at all. “It’s way too short. Way too short.”

What did you say?

Well, I had to get away with it, because I’ve worn the dress a few times.

Now I think he had learned that it probably wouldn’t go very far and was telling me not to wear it…because my mom actually helped me shorten it.

How much did you shorten it?

It was probably a few inches or more. But the V&A said they would keep it that way. They weren’t going to lengthen it back to where it was originally. They wanted it to be short…because it was the story of the dress as well as the red wine on the front.

Looks like you and that dress, Jenny, had a great life together.

Oh, we had fun. Yeah. Yes, I had fun.

WATCH | Women’s fashion from 1750 to 2000:

Walk through centuries of women’s fashion at the Museum of Vancouver Curator Ivan Sayers explains why historical costume collections, like this one on display at the Museum of Vancouver, are important.

Is your style still influenced by Mary Quant today?

Maybe yes. But I think because the clothes weren’t as they were when she designed them, she was more than saying? perceptible. She was more, well, revolutionary.

What do you think of fashion these days?

Well, I try to keep up. [laughs] I’m in my 70s now…but I don’t like to dress like I do.

But I think it’s good that, well, teenagers can now express themselves with their clothes however they want. Probably not as restricted as we were.

Do you still wear minis?

No!

Come on.

No! No I do not know. No no.

I actually like… midi lengths with boots. The dress I’m wearing now is kind of below the knees. But no, I wouldn’t go above my knees.