Jennifer Lopez embarks on a fashion marathon with 3 daring looks





If anyone can pull off three stunning looks in 24 hours, it’s Jennifer Lopez. The multi-hyphenate is on a whirlwind promotional tour for his new cocktail line, Delola. Traveling the country in an Instagram series dubbed #DelolaDiariesLopez brought her bold superstar style to the fore. In her debut look, Lopez shone in an ensemble pulled from Valentino’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection, featuring a flashy cerulean midi skirt covered in circular reflective sequins and a light gray jersey sweater with matching feather trim. She upped the ante with her signature platform high heels, this time a metallic iteration of and a jeweled silver version of Valentino’s Garavani Loco handbag. instagram instagram instagram Her look of day 2 continued to favor a bright color palette. She opted for a furry lilac sweater, which she tucked into a high-waisted gray skirt that was cinched in at the waist by a thick black belt with a glittering buckle. She topped off the ensemble with a purple trench coat and slouchy black leather heeled boots. Accessories included purple-tinted butterfly-shaped sunglasses and a puffy black Max Mara leather clutch. instagram instagram instagram For her final outfit, Lopez came up with her own take on the preppy aesthetic. This included plenty of tweed in the form of a belted jacket and flowing midi skirt in a matching oatmeal gray hue. She added a speckled black newsboy cap and dark brown leather knee-high boots. For a modern finish, she wore Bottega Veneta’s black clutch with a large gold chain handle. instagram instagram instagram Digital Associate Editor As Associate Editor of HarpersBAZAAR.com, Chelsey keeps tabs on all the celebrity news. She also writes about social movements, connecting with activists leading the fight for workers’ rights, climate justice, and more. Offline, she’s probably spending too much time on TikTok, rewatching Emma (the 2020 version, of course), or shopping for another corset.

