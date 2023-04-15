Why ‘Silent Luxury’ Has a Moment

NEW YORK — These are the biggest brands. But without logos. And that’s the whole point.

Call it stealth wealth or quiet luxury. For the wealthy and the aspiring, logoless fashion with outrageous price tags is having a moment — at least among people who can spend in the face of higher inflation and a volatile economy.

It’s a back-and-forth trend that, while intensifying in the wake of the pandemic, has its roots as far back as American industrialists of the 19th century’s golden age and France of the 1700s. And retailers are taking notice, as are more and more designers looking to capture not just the wealthy, but their aspirants as well.

Think Hollywood nepo baby and Goop multi-millionaire Gwyneth Paltrow and her head-to-toe Prada, luxurious cashmere sweaters and Celine boots during her week in a Utah courtroom in a ski accident dispute.

She was a neutral-toned designer image, and those who know luxury easily spotted the brands behind her stilted, logo-less and very expensive wardrobe.

“When you know, you know, and that’s kind of the point,” says luxury retail consultant Robert Burke. “The people they care about, the people in their rooms, know exactly what they’re wearing. And they are the only ones that matter.

TV trends

Cue HBO’s hit “Succession,” the story of the ultra-wealthy and ruthless Roys led by surly patriarch Logan.

Costume designer Michelle Matland has created expensive but stealthy wardrobes unique to key characters as they evolve, delighting fans who have followed her breadcrumb trail since the show premiered in 2018.

“It shouldn’t have any bling quality,” she said. “You’re always going to have your, I guess, Kardashians — you know, people who wear attention-grabbing things. They might have the same amount of money, but different aspirations.

The world of stealth fashion is made up of perfectly tailored dark suits, often tailored; nude baseball caps with perfectly rounded edges; and neutral power pieces worn by Roy’s only female brother, Shiv.

No logos for the Roys and their jet set, though a major fighter among them had to learn stealth wealth the hard way.

“It’s incredibly accurate. Every time you look at it, it tells you exactly how rich you are,” Shiv’s foreign husband, Tom Wambsgans, told Logan of the Patek Philippe he presents to the billionaire at the start of “Succession.”

With a trademark mumble and nothing like a thank you, Logan rejects, then gives away, the birthday present emblazoned with the name of the company whose watches can sell for north of $300,000.

Fast forward to the final season, at another Logan birthday party. This time it’s Tom, still the crane operator but far more savvy, critiquing aspiring Bridget’s luxury display: a visibly huge $2,890 Burberry tote in a plaid familiar to fans of the company. , without logo.

“She brought a bag of ridiculous capacity,” Tom grumbles at his underling, Greg. “What’s even in there, huh?” Flat shoes for the metro? His lunch bucket? I mean, Greg, this is monstrous. It’s gargantuan. You could take it camping. You might drag it on the floor after a job at the bank.

Splashy to classic

Paltrow, to be fair, has always been drawn to clean, minimalist luxury. But her recent tryout wardrobe has been shown on TV at a time when more brands are bringing understated (but pricey) tones and shapes to the catwalks and shelves.

Some do it while staying loyal to customers who live their spend out loud with flashy, recognizable silhouettes, fabrics, logos and bling.

“The vibe of stealth wealth solidified in this season’s shopping as the usually flashiest brands, like Loewe, Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, leaned into the more classic sensibility,” says Jodi Kahn, VP president of luxury fashion at high-end retailer Neiman. Marcus.



This photo combination shows actress Gwyneth Paltrow at the courthouse for her trial in Park City, Utah on March 28, 2023, from left, March 21 and March 27. For the wealthy and the aspiring, logoless fashion with oversized clothing price tags is having a moment. PA

These designers joined companies that always have, including some worn on “Succession” and Paltrow’s back: The Row, Brunello Cucinelli and Loro Piana among them.

Burke says much of the moment can be explained by the pandemic, when ambitious young shoppers brimming with cash and stimulus savings took on big brands with visibly big statements.

“To some extent there is fatigue now, as well as uncertainty in the economy,” he says. “People feel like they don’t necessarily want to show they have a lot of money.”

The quiet luxury moment has counter-moments, as fashion cycles usually do.

Companies of toothpaste manufacturers to discounters are putting more high-end items like $10 toothpastes and $90 creams on supermarket shelves. Some are looking for new ways to increase sales and profits by focusing on high-end items amid a general slowdown in sales.

Martin Pedraza, CEO of The Luxury Institute, an employee research, consulting and training firm, says stealth wealth is a long-standing code among the uber-rich. Now with a white collar recession“all the laid off people want to look very pristine.”

Can they afford to do it in the $1,390 Tom Ford hoodie worn by Kendall, another Roy? Maybe not, but they buy more affordable cashmere and other products from mainstream brands like J.Crew, Banana Republic and Vince. It’s the difference between $400 or less and more than $2,000.

“It’s all about fabric and texture,” says Matland. “You may have a cashmere sweater that you get from J.Crew, but you can see the difference from what a more expensive one from another brand looks like.”

The evolution of calm

Analysts note that it’s during the good times that people want to show off, not when nerves are raw about the financial future. Pedraza explains: The wealthy try to imitate the masses like those in the middle and upper reaches of the masses imitate the wealthy minimalists.

He cites other stealthy eras in fashion. There was the minimalist aesthetic of the 1990s, when Donna Karan and Miuccia Prada made practical clothing fashionable, and a show of stealth wealth amid the 2008-09 recession.

Patricia Mears, deputy director of the Fashion Institute of Technology museum at FIT, goes back even further.

“People with real money and power have always done that, at least in the United States,” she says. “We have this kind of WASP culture, the Protestant culture, which is turning away from maximalism.”

It’s only part of a bigger story, Mears says.

“You really have to go back to the end of the 18th century. You have the fall of the French monarchy, and then you have this kind of double rise of industrialization and the rise of urbanization. And so men enter into what is called the Great Renunciation.

We are turning away from powdered wigs and floral brocade costumes covered with lace.

“All that court life is going away, and now you have the real power base being the industrialists. They come in, they accumulate wealth and power, and they do it in uniform, the dark suit,” Mears says. scholars have said that it really becomes the respectable uniform if you want to be both powerful and discreet.”

Does Imitation Stealth Wealth Work? Investing in quality basic pieces is done for longer lasting wear and less waste, but trying to pull the wool over the eyes of the rich with cheaper alternatives can be a hassle. Because after all, when you know, you know.

But minimalism isn’t everything. No one expects logos, along with recognizable signature prints and sharper silhouettes, to go anywhere.

“There will always be people who want the logos. Chanel could hardly give up its logo,” says Pedraza. “But there will always be brands that give in to what’s going on.”

Associated Press writer Anne D’Innocenzio in New York contributed to this story.

