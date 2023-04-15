Fashion
20 2023 festival outfit ideas, according to ELLE fashion editors
Welcome to Same Same But Different. As Gen Z and Millennial fashion editors, we know a thing or two about shopping for all ages, and especially our demographics. As we find the best products for you, we can’t help but do a little shopping for ourselves and create our personal (age-appropriate) wish lists. And now let’s share them with you. Ahead, find out what’s been in our hearts and carts lately.
Dale Chong: Festival season is finally here. With the schedule changes due to the pandemic, I’ve been thinking about it for a while, if I’m being honest. But that didn’t stop me from thinking about the festival style. From Coachella and Stagecoach to Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits and Electric Daisy Carnival, there are so many options to choose from, each with their own unique dress style depending on where you’re going (and who you’re seeing). So, Meg, in your dream festival world, who do you see, where, and most importantly, what will you be wearing?
Meg Donohue: Can I just say that I was delighted with this theme. I’ll take every chance to let my inner wild child out, and festival season certainly offers an opportunity. To be clear, I’m definitely not a rave chick, you won’t find me in any of these paw scarf thingsbut I love the whole culture of the festival. Camping, music, food, fashion, all my favorite things. I’m not ashamed to admit that I want to go to Burning Man. I am ashamed to admit, however, that the Peloton instructors led me this way. Robin Arzn and Jess King always talk about the playa and how it changed their lives. Seems like the kind of slightly bigoted thing I’d be into.
Before we get into my fantasy range, let’s talk about clothes. I’m into effortless outfits that don’t require much thought. I can’t be bothered to constantly readjust straps or worry about crazy cut-out tan lines in the middle of an ensemble. Items like this vibrant tube dress bring the style and energy I want while being an outfit I don’t have to think twice about. Obviously I would pair it with white platform sneakers as they are currently my favorite. And you?
CC : Should we go to Burning Man? It’s been on my mind ever since a random guy in a London bar spoke poetically about the experience. But before I wander in This conversation, I have to agree that practicality trumps style when it comes to my approach to festival dressing. The one time I tried to prioritize looks over function with a tasteful cashmere tank top was downright silly, not to mention too hot. I quickly replaced it with a muscle t-shirt from the merchandising booth after sweating through the first one. Never again. I learned from my mistake and ended up wearing a printed scarf as a top with denim shorts the next day. Since then, it’s been my go-to festival outfit, as well as my hot and humid summer ensemble. So while I’m here, I’ll be singing all my praises for the square scarf or bandana. There’s a lot you can do with both, surprisingly. I’ve worn mine in a tube top and a halter top. It’s a simple way to dress intentionally, give yourself some room to breathe, and manage as little as possible. Plus, it packs away nicely (I mentioned it’s just a piece of fabric, right?).
When I’m not in the mood to get creative, I usually opt for a simple runner-style tank top. This one from K.NGSLEY has been on my shopping list for a while, and I think I might finally pull the trigger this year. Finally, what’s a music festival without a pair of cowboy boots? They are perfect for Stagecoach, but also great for events that don’t play country either. Comfortable, sturdy and stylish, they protect my toes from the crowds. And they dabble in the TikTok-approved coastal cowgirl aesthetic. What more could I need?
MARYLAND: I’ve also been known to wear a scarf as a tube top. And I’m glad you brought up K.NGSLEY because I, too, have coveted the asymmetrical labels on wardrobe staples. And I like a good cowboy boot. In summary, your festival style gets my vote of approval.
For my day two look, I’m in these checkered mesh bikinis from Shondel. I particularly like this orange and pink one, but there’s also a green and blue one that I drooled over. You know when you see something online, and it looks perfect, but it never looks so good when you wear it? I run into this problem often (maybe that’s the problem? Hi, Taylor.), especially when it comes to swimwear. I thought it would be the same, but to my delight they look so good about where I might be emboldened to post a thirst trap. To the point of forgetting that Bella Hadid exists. There is no Dua Lipa; it’s just me in my new bikinis.
I’m inclined to pair the suit with baggy, worn jeans, like these. I have a feeling I’ll end up barefoot at this hypothetical festival, but I’m planning on this pair of funky green platform clogs, which match my necklace perfectly. When it comes to storage, I love Edie Parkers bags, especially this one with a retractable lighter leash. You know, burning incense.
CC : Hey, if it’s not the ingenuity of this lighter bag that gets me on board, it’ll be the fact that Julia Fox has one. Although I tend to take a different approach to my festival carryall these days. I spent my debut at sporting events wearing fanny packs because who doesn’t love a hands-free moment? but these days I’m spending more time on the periphery of the crowd (I’m just too old to scoff now) which means I’m giving myself a bit more freedom with the extra bits and bobshence my leather hobo bag.
As for the rest of my festival outfits, I chose to take on the challenge of creating outfits that work to be worn out of the festival grounds once everything is done. (You know those early Coachella photos of celebrities simply wearing old dresses and cardigans? Times have changed.) Of course, it’s not without festival-specific inspiration. Assuming I’m going somewhere with a colder climate, like San Francisco, I’ll be channeling Kate Moss at Glastonbury in this long-sleeved mini dress, funky studded belt, and knee-length rain boots. The goggles are just because I hate contact, especially when I’m out all day or when it might get dusty. Plus, they’re cute.
And now that we know what will be on our packing lists, go tell us your dream lineup! The fans are waiting. (I’m a fan.)
MARYLAND: As you well know, I’m a Hairball, aka a Harry Styles fan, so this is a must. I’ll shoot for the stars and say Beyonc because of Renaissance; Hozier and Bad Bunny also get seats on the main stage. I could go on, but I think I’ve probably already maxed out my theoretical budget. And you? Who makes the cut?
CC : Honestly, I’m already waiting outside the pitch with you at Harrys House, uh, pitch. But after him, I can imagine how fun a Lizzo show would be, all TikTokers would do their Its About Damn Time routines. I’m also a huge Giveon fan, and I think a gentle stroll on a summer evening would be just what I need to cool off a bit. And finally, Blackpinkbecause this K-pop group will undoubtedly put a to show. Now let’s book our flights, shall we?
Dale Arden Chong is fashion business editor at ELLE.com. Previously, she was an editor at MensHealth.com and has written for Who What Wear, GLAMOR, The Coveteur, and more. She loves fashion, food, and art, among other things, but her biggest love is K-pop idol V from BTS.
Associate Fashion Business Editor
Meg is Associate Fashion Business Editor at ELLE.com where she studies trends, tests products and seeks answers to all your burning questions. She also co-writes a monthly column, Same Same But Different. Meg has already written for Cosmopolitan And City & Country. His passions include travel, buffalo sauce and sustainability. She will never stop hoping for a One Direction reunion tour.
