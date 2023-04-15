Bad Bunny Dons ‘Shirtless’ Patchwork Puffer for Coachella Performance – Footwear News





Bad Bunny made a colorful statement onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The musician headlined the first day of the California festival, which also marked his second Coachella performance since debuting in 2019. Rabbit became the first Latin American solo artist and the first Spanish-speaking musician to headline Coachella. While performing in Indio, California, he performed on an elevated stage above a dance crew, his set including hit songs “Me Porto Bonito”, “Moscow Mule”, “La Difícil”, “La Santa”, “Neverita”, “Si Veo A Tu Mamá”, “Estamos Bien” and “Te Boté”. You can see her full performance below on Youtube. Related Ahead of his performance, the musician also shared a personal speech in Spanish to the crowd in attendance, according to Billboard. “The sun and the moon have witnessed epic moments, magical nights. The artists found their purpose, their inspiration, the answer to all their questions, which maybe weren’t questions in the first place,” he said. “Here, history has been made thousands of times. I am dizzy. It’s amazing to see the list of all the other artists who have performed on this stage. Many of them, but no one like me. It is the first time that a Benito closes the festival. It may be the first time, but it may not be the last.”

Bad Bunny performs onstage during day one of the 2023 Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California on April 14, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety As for her onstage ensemble, Bad Bunny wore a custom ERL puffer jacket and matching pants in vibrant hues of blue, red, yellow, green, and black. Each Eli Russell Linnetz-designed piece was covered in a wide variety of mixed prints – including florals, stripes, checks, crosses, checkerboards and polka dots – to form a matching set, which the singer accessorized with sparkling rings and layered necklaces covered in diamonds. For shoes, the Adidas collaborator appeared to be wearing a pair of athletic trainers with light gray uppers and white rounded soles, providing a comfortable and sporty base for his shirtless Coachella outfit.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during day one of the 2023 Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California on April 14, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, Californiaorniecelebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Black of pinkBad Bunny, Bjork, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, BoygenieCharli XCX, Calvin Harris and willow Black-smith. PHOTOS: See the Bad Bunny headliner on Day 1 of Coachella in the gallery.

