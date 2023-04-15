



Michigan advances to NCAA Finals with best team score of the season in qualifying

Michigan advanced to the NCAA Finals in third place with a season-high score of 413.455, behind Oklahoma’s 415.491 and Penn State’s 415.290.

Frederic Richard scored the session’s best score on parallel bars with a 15.033 to mark the second-highest score in the nation. UM also scored another season on parallel bars with a team score of 70.565.

The Wolverines hit 25 out of 30 routines, with nine blocked landings. To place: State College, Pennsylvania (Rec Hall)

Event: NCAA Championships (Qualifier Session II)

Score: 3rd Place of 6 teams (413.992)

Next UM event: Saturday, April 15 – at the NCAA Finals (State College, PA), 6 p.m. Complete results (PDF) | Photo gallery STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The third-ranked University of Michigan men’s gymnastics team advanced to the NCAA Team Finals with a season-high team score of 413.992 to place third in the the second session of qualifying for the NCAA championships, Friday, April 14, at Penn State’s Rec Hall. UM (18-8) qualified fourth in the pair of sessions overall behind Stanford (421.488), Oklahoma (415.491) and host Penn State (415.290) and advances to the NCAA Finals on Saturday, April 15 at 6 p.m. UM’s night started on the parallel bars, scoring a season best 70.565. First-year student Frederic Richard had the second best score in the country with a 15.033 to lead the event on the evening, while the juniors Evgueni Siminiuc snatched a 14.666. Senior Virgil Watkins also returned to the UM lineup after missing nearly a month due to injury. He scored a 14.133 in his only routine of the night. After a rotation, UM was second behind Oklahoma by 0.034 points. The Wolverines suffered three high bar falls, resulting in a team score of 65.599 in the second rotation. Senior Daring crew led the effort with a 13.933 on the event as Wolverines slipped to third place by 2.40 points with an aggregate score of 136.164. Michigan got back on track on the floor exercise, scoring a 70.132 in the third rotation, led by a match of 14.233 s from senior Adam Wooten and freshman Country Blixt . The Maize and Blue had a combined total of 206.296, moving up to second place and closing the gap to the Sooners (1.134). After a 65.766 on pommel horse and a team score of 272.062, UM was third with 1.200 points to Penn State and 6.667 points behind leader Oklahoma. A 69.531 on fixed rings, led by a junior 14.300 Javier Alfonso improved UM’s team score to 341.593 and in a safe position to advance to Saturday’s NCAA Finals. The Wolverines closed out the night on the jump, where junior Chris Read scored a career-high 14.733, with a second David Wolma matching a 14.733 of their own as UM compiled a 72.399, with all five jumpers scoring over 14.20, and finished the night with a 413.992 to qualify third. In all, four Wolverines made their NCAA debuts on the night of sophomore Richard, Blixt Logan McKeown and freshman Zach Granados . UM blocked nine landings and hit 25 of 30 (83%) on the night. Tweet of the meeting ??????? With a team total of 413.992, we qualify in third place for tomorrow’s team finals.#Go blue?? pic.twitter.com/x7zvR1b2XL Michigan Gymnastics? (@UMichGym) April 15, 2023

