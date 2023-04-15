Arizona State University Fashion Program Merges With Los Angeles FIDM

After years of downsizing and under imminent threat threatens to lose accreditationLos Angeles Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising has found a lifeline in Arizona State University, forming a new partnership that has the potential to change the longtime fashion school forever and save it from financial ruin.

The merger created ASU FIDMwhich will offer classes in Los Angeles and Phoenix through ASU’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, blending ASU’s relatively new fashion curriculum with FIDM’s 50-year heritage , which includes his famous museum And library.

According the ASU press release this week.

While many at FIDM seemed hopeful the new deal would bring stability and more opportunity, students and staff remained concerned about what had been lost in the deal: more than 100 FIDM employees were made redundant and at least a handful of the schools’ flagship fashion and design programs appear. have been permanently cut.

I know we have had financial and organizational difficulties in the past, said Hannah Pabalan, a 19-year-old FIDM student. Part of me hopes this will help improve our school in the long run, but it has been difficult.

All of FIDM’s fashion-focused programs will move entirely under ASU, but the two educational entities will remain separate, officials said, with FIDM continuing to offer business-focused degrees.

ASU is not taking over FIDM, ASU spokeswoman Katie Paquet said. FIDM continues to operate as a separate educational institution from ASU with a more intentional focus on business-related academic programs in the creative industries.

Paquet and FIDM officials did not respond to requests for disclosure of financial details of the deal. FIDM officials also did not respond to questions about the layoffs or the future of FIDM.

In a statement, FIDM Vice President of Education Barbara Bundy said our tradition of excellence and inspiration will continue to thrive as part of Arizona State University, with students having expanded access to world-class facilities, faculty and programs to ensure they are prepared for a highly demanding, increasingly competitive and ever-changing industry.

FIDM, a private institution that offers a variety of associate, bachelor’s and graduate degrees, had been on accreditation probation since July 2021, but in March it was alerted speak WASC Higher Colleges and Universities Commission that it was months away from losing its accreditation because it had still not provided proof of its long-term financial viability.

Students who attend schools that lose their accreditation can no longer access federal financial aid.

FIDM staff told The Times that the institution had suffered several rounds of layoffs in recent years and continued to shrink amid financial difficulties, closing its San Diego and San Francisco campuses.

We’ve been downhill since 2008, said an FIDM staffer, who was fired last week when the ASU deal was announced and requested anonymity so as not to ruin the chances of a new one. employment with ASU FIDM. The management received many warnings from the WASC and they did not listen.

I think it was definitely the best decision for someone to support, the staff member said. It can’t get worse.

According status statements, 107 FIDM employees were recently made redundant, all effective May 31.

Concerns and questions about the expansion of ASUs have swirled over the past week among FIDM students, primarily about the future of certain degrees and faculty members.

Many programs are underway, said Sophie Gow, a 19-year-old FIDM student who came to Los Angeles from Houston for school. She planned to complete her Advanced Associate’s Degree in International Commodity Product Development, one of the programs she expects to disappear under ASU FIDM, but she believes it will still be available next year.

Were all definitely worried, Gow said. We really don’t know how this will change or affect us. … Let’s hope they keep FIDM staff and teachers because that’s what makes our school so special.

Pabalan, who earned his Associate’s degree in Merchandise Product Development, said many of the programs that draw students to FIDM appear to be on the cutting block as part of the new ASU FIDM merger, including design costumes and merchandise product development.

Paquet, however, said ASU officials intend to help all students complete programs consistent with the academic goals they have at FIDM.

At the end of the day, it’s very stressful, but I wanted to continue with FIDM, I wanted to stay in LA and that’s how they achieve that, Pabalan said. She said she just wished her school had provided more information and communication about the merger.

It’s kind of like they just told us, but no one had answers, Pabalan said.

Current FIDM students have the option to transfer to ASU and it is recommended that they do so by Spring 2024 for an easier transition, according to the new site.

Fusion is ASUs latest expansion in California and Los Angeles. The university has a campus in downtown Los Angeles which houses a one-semester journalism program and opportunities to attend his film school. The university also has a master’s program Partnership with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Miranda Rico, a 2018 FIDM graduate with a bachelor’s degree, said she had recently considered returning for a master’s degree, but was surprised to hear about the ASU news and lost what it would mean.

But after more thought, she said the ASU credentials would likely only make an MBA program at FIDM better.

I think it gives students a lot more opportunities than I had in 2015, Rico said. I am optimistic.