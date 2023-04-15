What is the difference between Gore-Tex 2 and 3 layers?





When it comes to shopping for the next waterproof jacket, there’s no doubt in most people’s minds that Gore-Tex is the benchmark for waterproof quality. Gore-Tex is renowned among outdoor enthusiasts for being one of the most breathable waterproof fabrics on the market. It’s great for hiking, backcountry ski touring, and trail running while still being waterproof when you’re not very active, unlike some other waterproofing styles. Of course, no matter how well you maintain your waterproof gear, it will eventually need to be replaced. As with all outdoor technology, the use of Gore-Tex is constantly evolving as companies strive to make their products lighter, more reliable, more durable and increasingly versatile. When you’re looking for your next outdoor waterproof jacket, you’ll notice that Gore-Tex is currently labeled 2L, 2.5L or 3L – the L standing for layers. But what do they mean and how do they apply to you? Distribution of Gore-Tex I’ll start by saying here that the Gore-Tex membrane is the same on all three styles. The outer layer of all these jackets is known as the shell or outer fabric. It is a tough layer, usually nylon or polyester, and treated with a durable water-repellent formula that prevents water droplets from penetrating the outer fabric and limiting the breathability of the GORE-TEX membrane. The membrane is bonded to this outer layer as standard – this is a 2L Gore-Tex jacket – but different things are then done to create different layers of the jacket. Here is an overview: 2L Gore-Tex — The standard membrane/face fabric creates a 2L jacket, and that’s all 2L refers to; there is no inherent understudy. That said, almost all 2L garments come with a nylon or mesh liner. The important thing here is that the liner is not glued to the membrane, but hangs freely for comfort or for insulation. Most Gore-Tex ski jackets are 2L with an internal insulating layer.

