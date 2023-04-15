Netflix’s ‘Beef’ Costume Designer on This Bucket Hat and More

“Beef” unfolds as a series of bad choices after “plantrepreneur” Amy (Ali Wong) and handyman Danny (Steven Yeun) end up in a road rage incident. Initially grounded in an acute reality, the Netflix series gradually turns into a wild finale that was initially way too much for even A24. The progression of the show allowed costume designer Helen Huang to do richer and more nuanced work than the contemporary setting would suggest. The protagonists’ sense of style offers a vivid picture of the people they want to be – but hints at the emotions they try (and fail) to keep below the surface.

“Amy and Danny have to feel like they come from really separate worlds. A big part of the script is how when they come together there are these misperceptions of each other. So I wanted the Amy and Danny’s wardrobe is extremely specific,” Huang told IndieWire. “It’s this idea that all the characters on the show are aware on some level but then completely unaware of their bubble.”

Related

Related

To get a feel for Amy’s bubble, Huang researched different types of flower shops and was drawn to the minimalist and controlled ones. “You know the Instagrams where it’s kinda beige, and there’s an object, then a shadow, and there’s maybe a plant? It’s Amy,” Huang said. “It’s a bit of his identity, [as opposed to] Noemi [Ashley Park]. Her Instagram, she’s like on a yacht. These are all kinds of holiday Instagrams. So even for two people who wear similar color palettes, they can have a very different projection. where i landed [with Amy] was artistic bases, but stripped down in color. These are interesting flowers but very delicately arranged.

ANDREW COOPER / NETFLIX

The undercurrent of rage and fear that drives Amy can’t help but peek a certain way, so Huang leaned over to dress her in minimalist whites and beiges accessorized with octagonal Dita glasses and boutique fashion items that don’t always work. Huang and Wong were keen for Amy’s fashion sense to be interpreted as a woman furiously trying to control her life, not as a uniform conveying “a fashionable small business owner”.

“I’m always looking for places in costume where you can stretch and make it a little off and weird and have that undercurrent and tension [read] onscreen,” Huang said. “To me, she does all these terrible things, and she has this undercurrent of dissatisfaction and rage, but her public persona is very calm, very organized, very organized. So putting her mostly in beiges and whites, I think, really brings out the point and also grounds him in this home of his.

But before entering Amy’s house, our first impression of her is only from the shoulder behind the wheel of her car. Huang’s inspired choice to convey Amy’s pretentiousness to a calm, elevated personality that still hints at her unease? A white knit bucket hat. “When I put it on her, I really felt it was good,” Huang said. “The hat is organic because it is knitted; he turns around, so he looks a little surprised. And when I put it on her, I was like, ‘We should really do it like this.’ And [creator Lee Sung Jin] accepted, much to my relief. And I think it really worked because it’s this little punctuation mark around her outfit. It’s almost matched but not quite.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

If our sense of Amy comes from a subtle clash within her nearly colorless fashion choices, our sense of Danny comes from calcified style. “He turned 25, then he just stopped having [new] things. Whether [he buys clothes], it’s the same iteration of something he had before,” Huang said. “[Wong’s clothes] were from every online store under the sun, and then poor Steven had to wear basically all the house suits and Goodwill things. But that’s how we make it as authentic as possible because there are certain shapes and colors that don’t exist anymore, and we really wanted to put that in there.

This authenticity helps visually place Danny in a different economic bubble, creating a distance from which he and Amy can take on the worst of each other. But they’ve also grounded him in real-world experience that makes the financial and personal pressures placed on him all the more pressing. “Danny is from El Segundo, Torrance. I also grew up in a valley in Los Angeles, the San Gabriel Valley, and he reminds me of all the fathers [there] grow up, my brothers, my friends. And so I felt a huge responsibility in dressing her,” Huang said. “Sympathize is not the right word, but I know this person.”

Knowing a character’s cultural background intimately, Huang was able to make small, subtle choices that informed the way Danny behaves and the kind of bravado he tries to affect. “Danny’s pants are really, really old Dickies, and he has really old Pumas. And as soon as Steven put them on, he was like, ‘I know who this person is,'” Huang said. “My brothers were all skateboarders when they were young, so I really wanted Danny to be interested in a different subculture. Lots of Asian men, to navigate between the Americanness of their identity and the otherness of their ethnic identity, have to cling to a subculture, so I really wanted that to be subtly there.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The level of detail in Danny’s clothing is as intricate as any period ball gown; it fixes it just as firmly in a precise time and place. “It comes down to very small details,” Huang said. “We were talking about how he always wears a v-neck undershirt. He has a 1998 Nautica jacket that we saved. When he goes to the club, he wears a used DKNY shirt and a set of DKNY or Calvin Klein bottoms. And then [Lee] incidentally lent us his Structure belt, the name of the [defunct] store before it became Express. He lent us this belt because [the part required] that kind of attention to detail.

This attention to detail has been applied to all menswear, from George (Joseph Lee) – which Huang designed as a balance of laid-back international taste and enthusiasm for the new Crocs – to Isaac (David Choe) and Paul (Young Mazino ), for whom Huang found the tightest skinny jeans she could.

“One of the biggest joys of the show is that sometimes the men don’t get a lot of attention, and I always think that’s kind of reverse sexism, you know?” Huang said. “Women have to be certain things, but men cannot be certain things. They can’t dress creatively or want to dress because they are men. And I always like to push that idea away. For [‘Beef’]there are so many different types of men, and I just wanted to show how their attachment to dressing up really says something about who they are and what kind of socio-economic society they belong to.

ANDREW COOPER / NETFLIX

But some of the fashion choices on “Beef” came out of plot necessity. The slightly more layered and defined Western-style shirt that Amy wore before she and Danny went off-roading was supposed to accomplish several things. “We had to give him something that could almost last in the elements because of what happens in Episode 10. It had to fit him for night shoots and feel like an item of clothing that could be unbuttoned and taken apart when they are in the desert,” Huang said.

“I needed different components to achieve this, and then I also thought the stitching on the blouse itself was very interesting. You would see that when she was talking to Jordan [Maria Bello], so that puts her in that kind of very humble space. But then she might untie him, and he might look very defeated and vulnerable when she goes out with Danny. I always like to think about the tone of a scene and if you want the garment to play with it or against it.

Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.