Best Fashion at Coachella 2023: Photos

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festivals brand builds on jaw-dropping performances like headlining Bad Bunnys on Friday night or high-profile moments like the Blink-182 reunion in the Sahara tent.

But one aspect of the festival that you can only experience on the ground is the jaw-dropping fashion, sometimes quite literally, as festival-goers stop, drop and pose for a selfie.

For two weekends, the green grounds of the Empire Polo Club become a gateway for festival-goers. Giant colorful art installations and the festival’s signature Ferris wheel with the San Jacinto Mountains in the distance provide scenic backdrops for fashionable festival-goers to create their own set of digital memories.

During the day, it’s not uncommon to see groups of friends in matching loud prints or perhaps dressed up as characters. Where is Waldo? Often at Coachella.

While many festival-goers opt for the comfort of t-shirts, tank tops and shorts, others see the festival as an opportunity to show off their own work.

The big bright colors are still there, as the skin shows. Coachella is in the desert, after all.

Take a look at some of the most memorable outfits we encountered at the festival and the inspiration behind them.

Well, update this gallery throughout the weekend, so check back for more on-pitch fashion.

Shauna Brohier, 23, an Australian fashion designer who focuses on club and festival wear, crafted her Coachella outfit from blue mesh and stretch fabric with a geometric pattern. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Shauna Brohier, 23, attends the festival for the first time. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Fashion designer Shauna Brohier, 23, traveled from Sydney to attend Coachella for the first time.

I do festival and clubbing outfits, so I wanted to promote myself and my own outfits. I love this outfit, she said.

The top, cut in a halter style, featured an aqua mesh material paired with a colorful stretch print with geometric shapes and a long pink fringe with sequins hanging below the bust.

She was looking forward to seeing Frank Ocean and Burna Boy at the festival.

On Friday, Walter Calvillo, 31, from Mexico City, poses for a portrait wearing an outfit he took three weeks to make. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Walter Calvillo, 31, traveled from Mexico City for his first Coachella trip with fashion in mind.

Last year he attended the Tomorrowland festival and decided this year was for Coachella.

He hand-made his outfit for Friday, spending three weeks hand-stitching the sparkles on the sleeveless red snakeskin-patterned jumpsuit. He also attached crystals to his hat.

Sara Wilcox, 25, from Las Vegas wears a green outfit inspired by Friday rap artists. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Sara Wilcox, 25, from Las Vegas chose her green checkerboard jacket and pants to show off street style that matched the tone of some of Friday’s big performances.

I was thinking Pusha T, Metro [Boomin] and Bad Bunny. I was going for a street style type look.

She described it as colorful but cold.

And, she said, it kept her out of the sun during the day and warm during the cool, windy night.

Zion Harris, 22, rocking a fun summer vibe at Coachella on Friday. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Zion Harris, 22, of Los Angeles is a dancer who will perform on the main stage on Saturday. For opening day, Harris opted for an outfit that paired a sheer women’s dress with denim shorts. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

My inspiration today was just a fun summer vibe. I mixed a women’s see-through dress with blue denim shorts and made it fashionable, said Zion Harris, 22, of Los Angeles.

Harris is a dancer and will perform with Rosala on the festival’s main stage on Saturday.

Kade Jones, 26, from Los Angeles, wears a rhinestone chain top he made himself. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

The Kade Jones Coachella look was inspired by Versace. The 26-year-old from Los Angeles has made his own loose chain top in a halter style.

It took him 24 hours and he used crystal beads and rhinestone chains. Jones made a second one for a friend.

Desjonae Hixon, 25, from San Diego wears a funky and colorful style at Coachella on Friday. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Desjonae Hixon poses for a portrait at Coachella. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

My form today is just fun, said Desjonae Hixon, 25, of San Diego.

She wore a colorful fur coat on the first night of Coachella, paired with rectangular-framed white sunglasses with pink lenses and a crocheted pink hat.

She described it as funky, fresh, rainbow because I’m gay as f. You just have to be loud and proud.