Renovation of downtown stores brings faces from the past to life | Daily Gate City – Keokuk, Iowa

In the 19th century, three buildings were known as the Block Corner of Fifth and Main Streets. They have been a vital and vigorous part of the city’s retail community from then until today. All three buildings survived a catastrophic fire a few years ago that wiped out six other adjacent businesses, including the Iowa Theater. Today, thanks to a proud independent businessman, the three buildings stand in the center of downtown Keokuks, both as significant symbols of the past and as progressive, modern businesses serving the needs of today with confidence in the future,
The beautifully decorated and tastefully appointed interiors of these three fine stores belie the age of their walls. Two storefronts are preserved from the past, augmented and separated by a modern aluminum front in the center. The most recent exterior upgrade is still in progress.
The corner building at 428 Main is beautifully renovated by its new owner, James Barclift. It was built as a pioneer store by one of the most famous names in retail in America, he was one of the Younker brothers who all got their start in Keokuk! It was a beautiful location, just across Fifth Street from the Maison d’Estes, a gigantic building designed to amply meet the hotel needs of the future metropolis. Its immediate neighbor to the east was a long-established and highly regarded men’s and boys’ clothing merchant, and the group’s third store housed first a fine shoe merchant and was soon to become the headquarters of one of the greatest pharmacists in the field. West.
Here is a brief overview of the present and the past:
WRIGHTS FASHION
The company takes its name from Ira Wright, who founded a women’s ready-to-wear store on Sixth and Main in the 1940s. It was bought in the 1950s by Roy L. Barclift, who applied his years of retail experience to expand and improve the store, along with his wife, Kathryn, who started the bridal shop as an additional service in the area.
Jim Barclift had worked with his parents since 1958 and became the owner and operator when his mother and father retired from the business. Shortly after, the building at the corner of Sixth was damaged and temporarily closed by the fire which engulfed furniture store Linquists.
This spring, James Barclift bought the corner by building a block east of his original store when Keokuk Gas Service Co. left. It has been beautifully converted from a utilitarian office block and showroom into a modern store offering a wide variety of lines from famous names in women’s fashion and sportswear.
The front was first painted black. But in recent weeks this, along with many other layers of paint, has been sandblasted off. Old bricks are soft, but with expense, work, care and grouting, the original look has been restored. The upper floor windows have been boarded up and the background containing the lettered sign has been painted in a matching brick tone for truly ideal effect.
BUILT BY YOUNKER
Mr. Younker was one of four brothers who were born in Prussia and emigrated to America in the 1850s, coming directly to Keokuk, Iowa. As a teenager, he joined Younker Brothers, a company founded here on the south side of Main near Third by his two older brothers, Lipman and Samuel. Even before his brothers decided to move the store to Des Moines (which now serves as the parent company to one of the largest retail operations in the Upper Midwest), Mr. Younker separated himself from the world business of his older brother Samuel. In the late 1860s, with another brother, Lipman M., he operated Younker and Co. dry goods in Fifth and Main. After marrying Miss Lena Levy in New York, the couple moved back to Keokuk and had built a new large brick building at 428 Main.
A younger brother, Marcus, joined him for a time before moving to Des Moines. Even though the store was one of the most popular in Keokuk, it was only known as Mr. Younker. Few people knew his first name, as he never allowed its use. His full name was Menassah Younker. The Younker family took up residence at 625 Concert, where they raised seven children. By the time of his death in September 1902, his son Samuel had gone to Des Moines while his other son, Isaac, remained in Keokuk. Misses Nettie, Amanda, Pauline, Katie and Dora Younker continued to live at the residence.
By the turn of the century, his five brothers had all left Keokuk. Lipman, Herman, and Aaron Younker were all in New York, and Marcus and Joseph were in Des Moines. Ike Younker, a rabid baseball fan and civic worker, was the last local survivor of the family and died only a few years ago.
Keokuk Gas Service Company remodeled the building several times and occupied it for much of this century after acquiring it from the electric utility.
THE VOGUE
A fine clothing store since its inception, the building at 426 Main continues its tradition today as home to The Vogue, a high fashion store featuring dresses, coats, activewear and women’s accessories from the style centers of the world. Owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Metternich, the business was first located across the street in the hotel building. JD and Lowell look forward to the day when their son, Jerry, takes over the business he now helps run. The building was purchased two years ago from Richard Heuss after Richards mens and boys wear disappeared, a closure that ended a century of menswear reign there. The store has been modernized over the years, additions have been built and the new aluminum facade was installed by Richards only a few years ago.
On the upper floor is a large wooden post that supports the roof. It bears up to a hundred signatures, believed to be those of employees who have worked there over the past hundred years. Many names are quickly recognizable. John Keokuk’s name is one of those listed on the post, but it is uncertain whether he was ever employed there.
HOUSE OF WEIL & CO.
Wally Myers of Davenport operated a men’s clothing store there briefly before Dick Heuss bought the building and established Richards, which was there for most of the 1960s and 1970s. But the name that was listed on a sign on the roofline for the better part of a century was Weil & Co., and this gigantic clothing establishment was a true leader of its time and a Keokuk landmark founded by Jonas B. Weil. John Rovane was the director of the company in the following years during this century. Perhaps a sense of the quality and value of Weil & Co. can be gleaned from this assessment (not an advertisement) written in 1891:
Weil & Co. are the great drapers of Keokuk. They carry the biggest line. By buying very widely, they earn tighter margins and can place goods at a lower price than their competitors. It’s an old house. It’s a good house. It is striking to note the good sales achieved by this establishment during a short season. Their stock is always full and their shelves and counters are always full. Clothing for boys and young people is always a specialty in this house. They have several specialties. There are also men’s clothes. Where will you find such a fine line as in Weils? Nobody else tries to compete with Weil in men’s home furnishings. The hats and caps department is also a great feature. You are expected to be happy with the stock; if you don’t believe it, just pass by and see. It’s a great house for bargains and stylish products.
Weil & Co. was advertised as the largest clothing store in Iowa.
YOUTH SHOES
Coincidentally, when the attached printed sketch of the three buildings was drawn in 1890, the third building to the east at 422 Main was the home of HW Upham, a prominent boot and shoe merchant. Founded in 1868, it was one of the city’s first retail establishments and carried the motto: Biggest Stock, Best Products, Lowest Prices. HW Upham was an agent for Vegiard, Langslow & Curry and Reynolds Bros. ladies’ shoes; Burt & Packards men’s shoes, French & Halls men’s shoes and Heywoods shoes at $3 and $4.
You won’t find much of a selection of $3 and $4 shoes these days, but shoes from famous manufacturers for men, women and children are still available in a great selection ninety years later at the same address. The store is known as Younggren Shoes, although its namesake sold the business earlier this year to Steve McMahan of Keokuk, co-owner with Gary Thompson of Waverly, Iowa. Successor to Miller Shoe Co., its founder, Jim Younggren, operated the store for many years in the 600 Block of Main before moving to the current location. The facade was sandblasted about eight years ago and looks very similar to the original construction from a century ago.
HOME FOR WILKINSON MEDICINE
But if the building addressed at 422 Main could talk, we’d bet it would primarily, longest, and most strongly relate to the many years it housed the sprawling drug wholesale and retail establishment, Wilkinson & Co.
Founded by Andrew J. Wilkinson in 1856, it was truly one of Keokuks oldest and most successful businesses that lasted nearly a century. In the late 1800s, drug distribution became more regulated and pharmacists grew in size and number. It was in the 1890s that Wilkinson & Co. moved to its expanded premises at 422 Main, and J. Fred Kiedaisch identified with the company. A common scene was a number of wholesale supply wagons loading up on the sidewalk in front of Wilkinsons – wholesale products were distributed to eleven states from this headquarters at 422 Main in Keokuk.
The following is taken from a writing published in the 1890s:
One of Keokuk’s oldest and largest businesses is Wilkinson & Co. Wholesale Pharmacy at 422 Main Street. It has been established so long and its treatment has been so correct that no house in the west is higher in commercial rank. This house has a large stock of medicines and chemicals, pharmacists sundries, approved pharmaceutical specialties, toiletries, paints, oils etc. with a range of surgical instruments , appliances and supplies of the most approved type.
It was in 1856 when this house was established and has steadily grown to its present commercial position. Its owners have added to their years of experience a name for honor, integrity, civility and the best mercantile methods, which always count as elements of success. With age and experience come intelligence, reliability and speed. It’s no wonder to those familiar with the wholesale drug house of Wilkinson & Co. why it sits at the forefront with the best and biggest drug establishments in the west.