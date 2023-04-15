Fashion
Amazon’s New Spring Fashion Showcase Starts at $10
The best part about breaking out the spring wardrobe? All the bursts of color that accompany dresses, blouses, shoes and accessories.
While spring is the perfect time to swap out the sea of black and darker hues that often fill fall and winter closets, that doesn’t mean you have to go head-to-toe bright yellow. Adding a splash of color can be fun and easy to do, thanks to Amazon’s Latest Spring Fashion Showcase.
Here, you’ll find lots of pastel clothes and accessories that instantly bring in that spring energy. Whether you’re looking for a dress to wear to brunch, a handbag that will liven up an outfit, or a pair of sneakers to give your favorite white pair a break, this section has you covered. And prices start at just $10. We’ve scoured everything currently available to find the best pastel-hued items for the season.
Pastel Clothing and Accessories on Amazon
- The Drop’s Anaya Tiered Square-Neck Maxi Dress$59.90
- Romwe Floral Peplum Wrap Blouse Top$33.99
- Ibiza Vibe Crocodile-Effect Faux-Leather Classic Pouch$22.99 (original $29.99)
- The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt$49.90
- Amazon Essentials Stitch Cable Sweater$23.92 (origin $29.90)
- New Balance 515 V3 Classic Trainers$44.85$71.93
- Levi’s 501 cropped jeans$49 (original $69.50)
- Adidas Originals Trefoil Quarter Socks, 6 Pairs$16 (original $20)
- The Drop Ilana poplin maxi dress$48.52$59.90
- JW Pei Gabbi ruched hobo handbag$79.99
- Cozywow Semi-opaque soft color footed tights$9.99 (original $19.99)
- Amazon Essentials High Waist Short Sleeve Maxi Dress$17.24$28.50 (original $29.90)
If you’re looking for a fun and festive dress for spring, Amazon has some great options, like The Drop Ilana poplin maxi dress. Crafted from cotton, the lightweight dress is ideal for warm weather with its fluid, sleeveless fit that allows for a cool breeze. It is available in ocean blue, lavender, yellow, pink and other spring hues in sizes XXS to 5X. Plus, it has pockets so you can keep your keys, phone, and wallet close at hand.
An Impressed Buyer Said the dress is “chic and versatile” and added, “You can dress it up and wear it to a wedding, or you can make it casual with a pair of sandals or trainers. Great quality and fit, especially for the price. ”
Buy it! The Drop Ilana poplin maxi dress$48.52 $59.90; amazon.com
Another option from The Drop is the Anaya Square Neck Cutout Tiered Maxi Dress, which is available in sizes XXS to 5X in a light lemon shade. The flowing dress features two cutouts at the waist to show off some skin and slightly longer sleeves that hit the elbow. And it also has pockets.
A the reviewer who gave the dress a five-star rating called it “perfect” and a “must-have” for the holidays. They continued, “The color is quite vibrant, but not overwhelming. It’s comfortable and the length is perfect even for someone so short. Super cute!”
Buy it! The Drop Ilana poplin maxi dress$48.52 $59.90; amazon.com
On the accessory side, a handbag is an easy and more subtle way to add pastels to an outfit. Go for it crocodile embossed faux leather bag which is available in pink, blue and purple. It can be worn as a 90s-inspired underarm bag or as a bracelet thanks to its semi-removable shoulder strap. With one main compartment and multiple interior pockets, the bag is roomy despite its small outer appearance, according to shoppers.
Buy it! Ibiza Vibe Crocodile-Effect Faux-Leather Classic Pouch$22.99 (original $29.99); amazon.com
When it comes to pants and skirts, Amazon’s spring fashion storefront has colorful options you can’t miss, like this one silky skirt. Made from polyester and spandex, the machine washable midi skirt is available in 24 colors and prints, including lavender, pastel yellow, fog blue and silver cloud. Many shoppers called the skirt “beautiful” in their reviews and pointed out its elastic waistband that doesn’t roll up or bunch up.
“This skirt is so beautiful! The material is of good quality, [and] the color is beautiful” a reviewer wrote. “I’m considering ordering another skirt in a different color.”
Buy it! The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt$49.90; amazon.com
Looking for colorful jeans? Check Levi’s 501 cropped jeanswhich are available in lilac and YELLOW. These high-waisted straight jeans are worn just above the waist and stop just above the ankles. A buyer wrote“Honestly can’t stand to buy them, but these jeans! The best tummy support I’ve ever seen on a pair of jeans and [they’re] so comfortable.”
Buy it! Levi’s 501 cropped jeans$49 (original $69.50); amazon.com
There are tons of other pastel clothes and accessories you’ll want to check out on Amazon’s Spring Fashion Showcase Pagelike these pink and white New Balance sneakers And light green footed tights. Snag your favorite find now.
Buy it! JW Pei Gabbi ruched hobo handbag$79.99; amazon.com
Buy it! Romwe Floral Peplum Wrap Blouse Top$33.99; amazon.com
Buy it! Amazon Essentials Stitch Cable Sweater$23.92 (origin $29.90); amazon.com
Buy it! New Balance 515 V3 Classic Trainers$44.85$71.93; amazon.com
Buy it! Adidas Originals Trefoil Quarter Socks, 6 Pairs$16 (original $20); amazon.com
Buy it! Amazon Essentials High Waist Short Sleeve Maxi Dress$17.24 $28.50 (original $29.90); amazon.com
Buy it! Cozywow Semi-opaque soft color footed tights$9.99 (original $19.99); amazon.com
|
