‘This Is Us’ Fans Say Mandy Moore ‘Couldn’t Look More Gorgeous’ In Crystal Sheer Dress





As mandy moore juggles a busy professional life while being a mother two young sons, finding the time to go to a Hollywood event is not easy. But early last year she found a way to make an ethereal appearance in a dress that really became the talk of the night. THE the actress attended the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards in March 2022, where the hit NBC series received a nomination for Best Drama in its final season. Mandy arrived wearing a cream colored Elie Saab dress, with crystal detailing on a sheer material. As a nod to ancient Greek couture, the dress’ chunky straps tied at the top before leading into a deep V-neckline with a rope-like belt. The unique garment also had a more opaque fabric that flowed to the floor, giving the hint of her floating on the red carpet. As the The star’s surprise ensemble effortlessly juxtaposed both angelic and sexy, it only made sense that Mandy carried the theme through with her accessories. Jeff Kravitz//Getty Images Alberto E. Rodriguez//Getty Images While the the alum’s sparkly outfit didn’t show off her shoes, she kept it simple with just a pair of jeweled earrings. Mandy styled her dark locks in a half updo with a bun on top. True to the angelic feel, she kept her makeup natural with black eyeliner, rosy rosy lips and cheeks. When the “ The musician posted behind-the-scenes photos ahead of the event on Instagramher fans couldn’t help but rave about her beauty. “You look stunning and the dress is so beautiful,” one person wrote in the comments section. “You can’t be more GORGEOUS!!” another user raved. “This is the most gorgeous dress I’ve ever seen. You look stunning,” another follower added. Essentially, Mandy is the belle of the ball no matter what look she chooses. And if she ever wanted to drop some style advice, we’re pretty sure everyone would stop and listen. Editorial Assistant As an entertainment and news editorial assistant for Good Housekeeping, Adrianna (her) writes about everything TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. She covers shows like The recruit, 9-1-1 And Grey’s Anatomyalthough when she’s not watching the latest show on Netflix, she’s taking up martial arts or drinking way too much coffee.

