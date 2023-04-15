Fashion
North Carolina woman roasts her wedding dress in wild divorce photo shoot
Divorced North Carolina woman set her wedding dress and the internet on fire amid controversy ICT Tac video that brought him a lot of heat.
Mom-of-two Lauren Brooke, who asked The Post to use her middle name but not her last name out of ‘concern’ for her family’s safety, has garnered 6 million viewers and widespread criticism for her video of March 26.
“I was called a narcissist and an attention seeker, and people say I was the problem,” Brooke said. The photoshoot wasn’t celebrating the divorce itself, it was celebrating the fact that I survived it.
Brooke, 31, fell in love with her future husband when the two attended the same Baptist church growing up.
The young couple got married in October 2012.
But the marriage soured in part because of the demands of her unnamed husband’s job in the Army National Guard.
It can be tough being a military wife… The pressures of her job put a strain on marriage,” she lamented.
In North Carolina, a couple must be legally separated for a year and a day before they can divorce. After nine years of a rocky marriage, in September 2021, a weary Brooke filed separation papers, but still hoped to work things out.
The year was “an emotional rollercoaster” and ended with the divorce being finalized in January.
Brooke decided to turn over a new leaf by burning the remains of her failed marriage and even bringing her new boyfriend for the show.
With her professional photographer mom behind the camera, Brooke set her wedding dress on fire.
What else was I going to do with my wedding dress? It couldn’t be returned and I wouldn’t want to give it to my daughter not after it was finished. So why not burn it? Brooke explained.
Wearing high heels, she also stomped on photos of her and her ex in happier times.
“It was great to see her laugh the year had been extremely difficult with so many emotions trying to navigate a new normal,” her mother Felicia said.
Things really got heated once Brooke uploaded the photos to TikTok.
“This is screaming a red flag,” one person snapped.
“Somebody’s bitter,” blasted another.
Brooke said she had received messages from people calling her fat “which is hilarious because I’m a size 2”.
A lot of people think I wanted revenge, and I thought to myself, if I wanted revenge, I could have done it a million other ways.
Brooke and her current boyfriend, Jonathan, met when they both swiped straight on Tinder in February.
“She’s a wonderful, incredible woman and I want to be there to support her as best I can,” he said.
But Brooke isn’t rushing down the aisle anytime soon.
Honestly, I don’t know if I’ll ever remarry, Brooke said. I’m just at a place where I’m happy, I’m content and I’m not sad or heartbroken anymore. I focus on me, my children and my current relationship.
