8 Ultimate Fashion Finds for Spring and Summer from Target
Agua Bendita x Target Coral Tile Print Flutter Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit
Co-founded by friends Catalina lvarez and Mariana Hinestroza, Agua Bendita is a fashion brand that celebrates their Colombian roots with fun and energetic swimwear and ready-to-wear pieces. And we’re obsessed with so many new items from the brand’s Target collection, including this one-of-a-kind piece Sands picked out. Along with the colorful floral print, it features many other stylish details including ruffled straps and ties along the leg openings.
Blessed Water x Target Coral Tile Print Sarong
Talk about a versatile vacation essential! To wear this printed sarong, the brand recommends wrapping it around the waist, taking the ends of the top and tying them in the middle to make a skirt. But we imagine it can be tied multiple ways and worn as a dress or halter top over your bathing suit.
Blessed Water x Target Peony Botanical Print Tie Front Midi Dress
This dress practically screams tropical destination, but you don’t need to have a beach vacation booked to wear it. From brunch to happy hour, with its front tie and vibrant pattern, this dress is sure to turn heads. Like most items in the collection, it is available in sizes XXS to 4X.
Rhode x Target Zinnia Floral Bell Sleeve Midi Dress
Rhode, which was founded by friends Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, aims to celebrate the vibrancy of life with colorful clothing inspired by destinations around the world. And the brand’s collaboration with Target includes swimwear, towels, bags and dresses in bright and unique colors, like this one. Adorned with an all-over floral print, it would be crafted from a lightweight and breathable linen blend for added comfort.
Fe Noel x Target Fine Lines Print Wide Leg Pants
The third designer of the collection is Fe Noel. Deeply influenced by founder Felisha Fe Noel’s Grenadian heritage, the brand has an underlying philosophy of ‘making life beautiful’. And these patterned pants are sure to add charm to your wardrobe. Fashionable and the full length makes them easy to wear with a variety of shoes (although we think they’d look especially great with a pair of wedges).
Fe Noel x Target Small Green Crochet Tote
No outfit seems complete without accessories. And luckily, there are plenty of chic ones in the collection. Sands loves this bag, in particular, which is the perfect size to carry your daily essentials and has a crochet design for a beachy feel.
Fe Noel x Target Small Brown Crochet Tote Bag
The bag is also available in this brown and black hue to match almost any outfit.
Shade & Shore Women’s Neida EVA Two Band Sandal
You don’t have to wait until the end of the collection to grab these shoppers’ favorite Target sandals! You can add them to your cart now. The perfect shoes for beach trips, pool days and more, they have a classic yet chic two-strap design that’s easy to pair with any outfit. Colors sell out, so you’ll want to grab these shoes ASAP!
