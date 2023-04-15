



Post Malone attended Tao’s Desert Nights presented by Jeeter at Zenyara yesterday at Indio, Californiaadorned. The event saw people like Diploma and Metro Boomin also present. The event took place as celebrities converged to attend the Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area. The “I Like You” rapper kept it casual for the night wearing a tan leather jacket with brown shearling trim worn over a plain white t-shirt. Down below, the hitmaker wore baggy camouflage pants in green, brown and white.

Diplo, Post Malone and Metro Boomin enjoy Casamigos at Tao Desert Nights presented by Jeeter at Zenyara during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Casamigos As for shoes, Malone’s shoes could not be seen, however, it is likely that he was wearing some sort of casual sneakers or boots. The “Rockstar” singer’s shoe style is simple and often Western-inspired with simple neutral tones and easy-to-walk silhouettes. Related

Diplo, Post Malone and Metro Boomin enjoy Casamigos at Tao Desert Nights presented by Jeeter at Zenyara during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Casamigos The performer is no stranger to the footwear industry. In fact, Malone created four unique clogs through a partnership with Crocs that began in November 2018. After the first Dimitri design sold out in 10 minutes, the two teamed up again to create the Post Malone x Crocs Barbed Wire shoe which was discontinued in December 2018, then the Rainforest iteration in 2019.

Diplo, Post Malone and Metro Boomin enjoy Casamigos at Tao Desert Nights presented by Jeeter at Zenyara during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Casamigos The first Tao Nights took place on Friday, and the second is scheduled for April 21. Guests will attend an after party with a DJ performance and special appearances. The main sponsor of the event is Jeeter, a pre-roll cannabis brand. Other activations include beauty and accessory brands. There will also be an Urban Outfitters photo booth and FujiFilm. Bites of Heinz will also be provided. The beverage selection includes offers by HeinekenRémy, Cointreau, Mount Gay Rum, Botaniste, Fever Tree, Ketel One and Red Bull. Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, Californiaorniecelebrating a wide range of musicians with various concertts, activatedions and events. This year’s performers include Black of pink, bad bunnyBjork, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalamong others, boygeniusCharli XCX, Californiawine Haincrease and willow Black-smith. PICTURES: Check out all the celebrity arrivals at Tao Desert Nights 2023.

