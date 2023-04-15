Nightlife and creativity collide at two fashion events





Holt Renfrew Ogilvy celebrates AFTER DARK, March 23, Montreal Vol de Nuit cabaret lounge in Montreal’s Plateau district was the location of a recent late-night party hosted by Holt Renfrew Ogilvy. The rally was a celebration of the city’s nightlife and cultural community and simultaneously served as the backdrop for Holt Renfrews’ spring campaign. A group of models decked out in the latest spring merchandise were photographed throughout the night in situ, with the resulting images due to be released later this month. Organized in conjunction with Document Journal, an independent New York-based culture and fashion publication, the gathering brought together more than 200 of the city’s bright young creatives. In the space transformed for the evening by lighting designers Nitemind, the dancing lasted until the following morning thanks to a series of performances by DJs Martyn Bootyspoon, Blue Hawaii and Esther Ct. Holt Renfrew Ogilvy also dressed several guests for the evening , including singer and model Caroline Vreeland and her husband, Nico Munn Rico, co-founder of the urban art festival Mural; fashion stylist and stage regular Cary Tauben; and actor Michael Seater. There was also Julie-Anne Ho, founder of the fashion brand Essaim; Nick Vogelson, editor and founder of Document Journal; designer and stylist Kyron Warrick; singer Zach Zoya; Caribbean-Canadian rapper Skiifall and Holt Renfrew CEO Sebastian Picardo. Raissa Meta and Amrit Basi.Hippolyte Petit/The Globe and Mail Tinashe Musara and Joseph Tang.Hippolyte Petit/The Globe and Mail JD Ostrow and Sebastian Picardo.Hippolyte Petit/The Globe and Mail Nick Desilus, Noire Mouliom and Marlond Samedy.Hippolyte Petit/The Globe and Mail Nick Vogelson and Michael Seater.Hippolyte Petit/The Globe and Mail Caroline Vreeland and Nico Munn Rico.Hippolyte Petit/The Globe and Mail Cary Tauben.Hippolyte Petit/The Globe and Mail FASHIONCANADAROCKS, March 23, Toronto That same night in Toronto, the first MODECANADAROCKS was underway. The festival and celebration of creativity was founded to bring attention to Canada’s diverse musical and fashion talent. The rally, held at the Rebel nightclub and attended by a few hundred, was split into three acts, each showcasing the work of fashion designers paired with musical performances. Of art and autochthony featured Ojibwe/Irish hip-hop/electronic artist Cody Coyote and merchandise from Indigenous designers including Yolonda Skelton and Himikalas Pam Baker. Later, singer Tyler Shaw performed during The Order of Canadian Style which featured works by Marie Saint Pierre and Mani Jassal. The closing of the evening was black to the future, where designers Caffery Vanhorne and Kyle Gervacy and label LUomo Strano showcased their work while musician Savannah R and members of the Toronto Kiki Ballroom Alliance performed. Proceeds from the event, which was designed by entrepreneur and former model Len D. Henry, will support organizations working to end youth homelessness, including Evas Initiatives for Homeless Youth. Also absent: adaptive clothing pioneer Izzy Camilleri; model Ashley Callingbull; racing driver Gianmarco Raimondo; photographer Michael Chambers; and Susan Langdon, CEO of the Toronto Fashion Incubator. Mr Fantasy.George Pimentel/Globe and Mail Mani Jassal and Sonia Singh.George Pimentel/Globe and Mail Zainna.George Pimentel/Globe and Mail Hillary LeBlanc, Mason Lyle and Danny Lafleur.George Pimentel/Globe and Mail Gilad Roitman and Mic. Carter.George Pimentel/Globe and Mail Ashley Callingbull and Len D. Henry.George Pimentel/Globe and Mail

