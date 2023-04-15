Fourth quarter offense lifts Bucknell men’s lacrosse to 18-12 win at Holy Cross





Next game: in Lafayette 04/21/2023 | 7:30 p.m. Apr. 21 (Friday) / 7:30 p.m. To Lafayette Worcester, Mass. Jack Feda scored a career-high six goals and Bucknell’s men’s lacrosse team more than doubled Holy Cross’ shot total in an 18-12 win at Kuzniewski Field on Saturday afternoon. Elevenother Bison joined Feda with points, like dutch furlong contributed five points on four assists and a goal, and Will Hopkins provided an assist and three goals for the third hat trick of his rookie campaign. Bucknell’s 63 shots, 42 of which were on target, were a season high and the most the team has attempted since throwing 65 against the Crusaders last year. Meanwhile, the Bison limited Holy Cross to 30 shots and just 16 clearances on 24 attempts. Bucknell also won 20 of 33 faceoffs, with Brendan Coyle goes 18 for 31. Bucknell scored seven times at 8:18 of the second quarter and allowed only one Holy Cross goal in the first 27:22 of play. The Bison held a staggering 16-3 shooting advantage in during the first 15 minutes. The Crusaders made a late push late in the first half, scoring three times in three minutes to cut the Bison lead to 8-4 as they entered the locker room. The Bison opened the second half in much the same way as the first, racking up three more goals to extend their lead to 11-5, but once again the Crusaders pushed late in the third quarter and scored five unanswered to make it a one-goal game entering the fourth at 11-10. Bucknell’s offense exploded in the fourth, scoring five unanswered goals to start the period and seven in total in the final 15 minutes. Hopkins’ four points all came in succession in the fourth as he posted a personal 3-0 run before assisting on Feda’s sixth goal of the game less than two minutes later. Holy Cross found the back of the cage twice more in the final frame, but that wasn’t enough to offset Bucknell’s searing attack. The 18 goals were the most for the Bison since their season-opening win over Mercer. Also ending with multiple points were Cam Doolan (3) and Connor Davis (2). Danny Striano matched his season high of seven balls on the ground and Brendan Coyle collected six. Rookie Guardian Me Zanelli made 13 saves in 53 minutes of action. Looking ahead, Bucknell challenges Lafayette on the road on Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. The Leopards and Bison are both 2-4 and are vying for crucial Patriot League standings positioning with just two games left. regular season to play.

