Men’s tennis dominates Cornell to stay perfect in Ivy Play





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. No. 15 Harvard Men’s Tennis (16-5, 4-0 Ivy) beat No. 36 Cornell (14-5, 1-2 Ivy) in dominant fashion this afternoon, sweeping the Big Red, 4-0 . The Crimson started the day with a 1-0 lead after dominating in doubles. The duets of Daniel Milavsky And Harris Walker And Ronan Jachuck And Steven Sun continue their good streaks in doubles. Milavsky and Walker picked up the opening win as they took first place 6-2, followed closely by Jachuck and Sun’s 6-3 win to wrap up the double. Harvard never gave up as they moved into singles play. Jachuck cruised through his match at the No. 3 position with ease, falling in just two games throughout his straight-set victory. Finishing soon after, Walker nearly replicated Jachuck’s results, beating Vladislav Melnic (Cornell) 6-0, 6-1 to the No. 2 position. With three games pending, Pope Valdemar sealed Crimson’s win with a win at the No. 6 position, completing Harvard’s sweep. The freshman dominated the first set, 6-1, then faced a tiebreaker in the second. With the set tied at 6-6, Pape cruised through the tiebreaker, winning 7-1 to defeat Aman Sharma (Cornell) and win the match. Harvard Highlights All of Crimson’s singles wins have been won live.

Harvard duos have been unstoppable this season. The team started the last seven matches winning the doubles point.

After a few away matches, Jachuck and Sun returned to the court as doubles partners and picked up where they left off. With the win, the pair move to 14-3 for the spring season.

Milavsky and Walker continue to beat their opponents, earning their eighth win of the year this afternoon. The duo, who made their debut in the rankings last week, are now ranked 60th nationally.

Jachuck re-entered the ITA Division I men’s collegiate tennis singles rankings last week, earning 115th place. The junior looked dominant today as they moved up to 8-6.

Walker continues to lead the team in singles, going 13-5 for the spring and 26-12 overall for his senior campaign.

Pape continues his phenomenal start to his college career as he trails Walker in doubles wins with an 11-4 record. Results Harvard 4Cornell 0

Double No. 60 Daniel Milavsky / Harris Walker def. Adit Sinha/Nathan Mao (Cornell), 6-2 Ronan Jachuck / Steven Sun def. Vladislav Melnic/Radu Papoe (Cornell), 6-3 Henry von der Schulenburg / Alan Yim v Petar Teodorovic/Samuel Paquette (Cornell), DNF 5-4 Finishing order: 1, 2 Simple No. 30 Henry von der Schulenburg vs. No. 86 Radu Papoe (Cornell), DNF 1-6, 5-4 No. 34 Harris Walker def. Vladislav Melnic (Cornell), 6-0, 6-1 No. 115 Ronan Jachuck def. Petar Teodorovic (Cornell), 6-0, 6-2 Daniel Milavsky vs. Adit Sinha (Cornell), DNF 4-6, 4-5 Steven Sun v Nathan Mao (Cornell), 6-7 (5), 4-2 Pope Valdemar def. Aman Sharma (Cornell), 6-1, 7-6 (1) Finishing order: 3, 2, 6 Following The Crimsons will compete on their home courts for the last time this regular season tomorrow, April 16, as they host No. 11 Columbia. Harvard will be looking to avenge their ECAC Final loss to the Lions as they battle for the top spot in the Ivy League. The Crimsons welcome all Harvard and tennis loyalists to the 1:00 p.m. game where there will be Harvard tennis headbands for undergraduates, free ice cream for the first 150 fans, and free pizza while supplies last. . If you can’t attend, the top 15 match will also be broadcast on Cracked Racquets.

