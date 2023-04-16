



Last week it was a profile piece on Zeenat Aman who sent me to find the meaning of the flower child. So it was a trip to the Swinging Sixties. This week was an obituary that kept me in the decade a little longer.

Among the many ways the 1960s marked a break with the past was the sartorial rebellion of youth. Inspired by Betty Friedans 1963 book The feminine mystic, this is also the decade when the second wave of feminism began. Young women were not only not ready to accept their parents’ dress code, but they also opted for an expression of joyful freedom, being more sure of their physique. It was in the mid-1950s that a British designer, Mary Quant, and her husband opened a shop called Bazaar in London, selling women’s clothing and accessories like few had seen skirts and aprons until then. flared shorts, high socks and tights, funky jewelry and berets among others. The novelty lies in the fact that the articles have abandoned the class and age look of the previous generation. Over the next decade, in the mid-60s to be precise, Quant would become a global brand and its mini skirt would become a rage. For her contribution to British exports, she would receive the Order of the British Empire in 1966. When she visited the United States with her new collection, she was greeted in a way that reminded people of the enthusiastic reception given to Beatles, or a la Fab Fourth, an earlier British export of a different genre that appealed to American youth. Miniskirt mother, as she was known, Quant died on April 13, aged 93, at her home in Surrey, England. During the decade, miniature, used both as a noun or an adjectival prefix, would spawn a large number of word formations, some of which could also be traced to earlier decades. The miniskirt, the quintessential garment of the 1960s, symbolizes both the exuberance of baby-boom teens and the sexual permissiveness with which the decade is now associated. Used as a noun, Mini would mean miniskirt itself. A dress with a miniskirt would be called a mini dress. Along with rising hems, 1968 also saw the use of microphone for a microskirt. Mini (name) had been known since the 1940s as an abbreviation of minicar, a term used as the name of a type of three-wheeled car manufactured by the British firm Bond. Mini itself was first used in 1959 as part of the proprietary name, Mini-Minor, of a small car originally manufactured by the British Motor Corporation. In 1961 the name was shortened to Mini. Mini as an adjectival prefix refers to something small or tiny. One of its popular usages, the mini-budget, refers to a budget of limited scope that falls between major annual budgets. Its first use dates back to 1966 in Industry Time Review. Interestingly, the word long skirt (borrowing maxi from maximum), designating very long or very wide garments, also appeared in the mid-1960s as a reaction to the miniskirt and was followed by maxi dress And maxi coatpopular at the end of the decade and the beginning of the next. Word minimal too much originated in the Swinging Sixties and was applied specifically to abstract painting and sculpture avoiding expressiveness and using simple geometric shapes, and in the 1970s to music based on simple elements. Associated words minimalism And minimalist were first recorded in the late 1960s. Getting back to Quant, although French fashion designer André Courrèges is credited with inventing the miniskirt, it was she who ensured that its raised hem remained a style statement across continents and across the decades. In his autobiography, how much where how much, she called her boutique a bouillabaisse of clothing and accessories. It’s a tongue twister there. But if you go looking for its meaning, you might find it quite delectable.

