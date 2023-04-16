Fashion
Amber Valletta Recalls Jennifer Lopez’s Iconic Plunging Versace Dress: “I Wore It First”
Amber Valletta reflects on the origin of an iconic fashion moment.
During the latest episode of Vogue’s “Life in Looks” YouTube series, the 49-year-old model recalled wearing Versace’s plunging sheer jungle dress a year before Jennifer Lopez set the internet ablaze when she rocked the dress at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000.
“This dress has been searched on Google more times than any other look in history,” said La Valette. “It literally broke the internet when [Lopez] wore it, so it’s pretty cool to be part of that story.
“But I wore it first,” she added with a smile.
Designed by Donatella Versace, the chiffon dress featured a pattern of green leaves and bamboo with blue accents and a plunging neckline below the navel. The floor-length dress fastened at the crotch with a citrine-studded brooch.
JENNIFER LOPEZ REVISITS MEMORABLE GRAMMY PLUNGE DRESS
Valletta was the first to wear the dress when she modeled it on the catwalk at Versace’s Spring/Summer 2000 show and she later donned it again when she posed for the house’s famous campaign. sewing.
“I think it was like the pinnacle of, like, fierce Versace sexiness, blonde ambition,” Valletta recalled.
She continued, “It was like Donatella, Donatella, Donatella. The famous jungle dress. I wore it on the catwalk, then obviously I did the campaign. Then J. Lo wore it. at the Grammys. And again, a huge iconic dress when she wore that dress.”
“No one has ever come out like this. I mean, no one had ever shown skin on the front like this, you know, past the navel and then a big slit in the front,” Valletta explained. . “I think it was so ahead of its time and I just said, I’m a woman and hear me roar, literally from the jungle.”
The “On the Floor” hitmaker created a media frenzy when she stepped out in the dress while accompanying boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs to the awards show, where she was nominated for her first Grammy. The look immediately went viral as search queries for images of Lopez skyrocketed hours after the event.
Demand for photos of the pop star in the evening dress was so overwhelming that it eventually led to the creation of Google Image Search.
“At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen,” Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt wrote for Project Syndicate via Business Insider. “But we had no surefire way to give users exactly what they wanted: JLo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.”
After Valletta, the Versace gown was worn by two more famous faces ahead of Lopez’s historic Grammys appearance. Donatella herself wore the dress to the “Rock Style” Met Gala in December 1999 and Spice Girl Geri Halliwell donned it for the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France in January 2000.
In a 2020 interview with Vogue, Lopez recalled that her stylist at the time tried to talk her out of choosing the dress because she wouldn’t be the first to wear it.
“She was like, no, you can’t wear that one, somebody else wore it, actually, Donatella herself wore it. One of the Spice Girls wore it. Sandra Bullock wore it in another color,” the “Shotgun Wedding,” the star recalls.
“I said, this is what we were going to wear. This is it,” Lopez said.
She continued, “I really didn’t think about it. I didn’t think it was that risky, to be honest. I was more excited that it was the Grammys. I didn’t even really think about the dress. I was just glad I had something to wear.”
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
In 2019, Lopez received a standing ovation when she wore an updated version of the dress to the closing of the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week.
Valletta told The Wall Street Journal magazine that there was never any competition between her and Lopez when it came to the famous dress.
“I’ve actually never seen anyone ‘wore it better’ between J.Lo and me,” the Vogue cover star said.
“I think J.Lo carried it incredibly,” she added. “It’s just an amazing dress that Donatella has designed that has such longevity and is an iconic piece in fashion history. I don’t think it’s about who wears it best. I thinks we are all uniquely beautiful and have something to contribute individually.”
“Powerful women wear powerful dresses.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/amber-valletta-recalls-jennifer-lopezs-iconic-plunging-versace-dress-i-wore-it-first
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- The English cricket legend is full of praise for Indian Premier League supporters
- Colonial fashion show brings local historical figures to life
- World powers condemn violence as fighting erupts in Sudan | tidings
- Kangana Ranaut has again taken a course from this famous Bollywood personality, said this while sharing an old post
- Richard LaFave 1944-2023 | News, Sports, Jobs
- The Pentagon leak case has been compared to that of Chelsea Manning
- Former President Donald Trump Compares Losing US Currency War Against China To America Losing World War
- Bollywood Nights: NYC’s Biggest Weekly Saturday Night Party @ SOB’s Tickets, Sat, Apr 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM
- Lehigh takes Boston University 13-9 on Senior Night
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Black Thigh-High Slit Dress For ‘Citadel’ Promotions
- If Google Play Books on Android is crashing immediately, you should do the following:
- The American press criticizes Lula’s posture after his meeting with Xi Jinping: “United against the USA”