Amber Valletta Recalls Jennifer Lopez’s Iconic Plunging Versace Dress: “I Wore It First”

Amber Valletta reflects on the origin of an iconic fashion moment.

During the latest episode of Vogue’s “Life in Looks” YouTube series, the 49-year-old model recalled wearing Versace’s plunging sheer jungle dress a year before Jennifer Lopez set the internet ablaze when she rocked the dress at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000.

“This dress has been searched on Google more times than any other look in history,” said La Valette. “It literally broke the internet when [Lopez] wore it, so it’s pretty cool to be part of that story.

“But I wore it first,” she added with a smile.

Designed by Donatella Versace, the chiffon dress featured a pattern of green leaves and bamboo with blue accents and a plunging neckline below the navel. The floor-length dress fastened at the crotch with a citrine-studded brooch.

Valletta was the first to wear the dress when she modeled it on the catwalk at Versace’s Spring/Summer 2000 show and she later donned it again when she posed for the house’s famous campaign. sewing.

“I think it was like the pinnacle of, like, fierce Versace sexiness, blonde ambition,” Valletta recalled.

She continued, “It was like Donatella, Donatella, Donatella. The famous jungle dress. I wore it on the catwalk, then obviously I did the campaign. Then J. Lo wore it. at the Grammys. And again, a huge iconic dress when she wore that dress.”

“No one has ever come out like this. I mean, no one had ever shown skin on the front like this, you know, past the navel and then a big slit in the front,” Valletta explained. . “I think it was so ahead of its time and I just said, I’m a woman and hear me roar, literally from the jungle.”

The “On the Floor” hitmaker created a media frenzy when she stepped out in the dress while accompanying boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs to the awards show, where she was nominated for her first Grammy. The look immediately went viral as search queries for images of Lopez skyrocketed hours after the event.

Demand for photos of the pop star in the evening dress was so overwhelming that it eventually led to the creation of Google Image Search.

“At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen,” Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt wrote for Project Syndicate via Business Insider. “But we had no surefire way to give users exactly what they wanted: JLo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.”

After Valletta, the Versace gown was worn by two more famous faces ahead of Lopez’s historic Grammys appearance. Donatella herself wore the dress to the “Rock Style” Met Gala in December 1999 and Spice Girl Geri Halliwell donned it for the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France in January 2000.

In a 2020 interview with Vogue, Lopez recalled that her stylist at the time tried to talk her out of choosing the dress because she wouldn’t be the first to wear it.

“She was like, no, you can’t wear that one, somebody else wore it, actually, Donatella herself wore it. One of the Spice Girls wore it. Sandra Bullock wore it in another color,” the “Shotgun Wedding,” the star recalls.

“I said, this is what we were going to wear. This is it,” Lopez said.

She continued, “I really didn’t think about it. I didn’t think it was that risky, to be honest. I was more excited that it was the Grammys. I didn’t even really think about the dress. I was just glad I had something to wear.”

In 2019, Lopez received a standing ovation when she wore an updated version of the dress to the closing of the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week.

Valletta told The Wall Street Journal magazine that there was never any competition between her and Lopez when it came to the famous dress.

“I’ve actually never seen anyone ‘wore it better’ between J.Lo and me,” the Vogue cover star said.

“I think J.Lo carried it incredibly,” she added. “It’s just an amazing dress that Donatella has designed that has such longevity and is an iconic piece in fashion history. I don’t think it’s about who wears it best. I thinks we are all uniquely beautiful and have something to contribute individually.”

“Powerful women wear powerful dresses.”