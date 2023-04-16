Meet the Scottish kilt maker who dresses big celebrities





Her skirts make men. Howie Nicholsby dresses the biggest A-listers in kilts to impress. The fourth-generation kiltmaker has already been tasked with outfitting Vin Diesel, who grew up in Greenwich Village and whose mother is of Scottish descent, for the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards in Edinburgh, Scotland, and his kilt l ‘killed. “The producers wanted them to change their outfits throughout the show,” Nicholsby, 44, told The Post days before the NYC celebration. Tartan Week on Saturday with a parade on Sixth Avenue. “He tried on the leather kilt and he said, ‘Damn, this is the bomb. I wear this the whole f-king show.'” Nicholsby, owner of Edinburgh 21st Century Kiltscan trace his celebrity relationships back to his parents. They built the kilt that Mel Gibson wore to the premiere of “Braveheart” and visited Charlton Heston’s mansion in West Hollywood to measure it. “My mom was able to hold Moses’ stick,” Nicholsby said.





Nicholsby traveled from his home in Scotland to the Big Apple for NYC Tartan Week. JC Rice





Nicholsby went to Los Angeles to make a kilt for Vin Diesel. WireImage But, he recalled, his parents, Geoffrey and Lorna, “wouldn’t let me take a day off to meet Scotty from ‘Star Trek'”. Since then he has dressed other daring names like Ozzy Osbourne, John McEnroe and Prince Albert of Monaco. In 2009, he had a kilt made for Lenny Kravitz in Newcastle, England, before the singer’s concert in Glasgow, which ended sadly. “He wore the kilt; he shook it. He looked amazing,” Nicholsby said. “But while the show was in progress, Michael Jackson died. “They were good friends and had just worked on something together.” His designs, which range in price from around $900 to just over $3,000, are mostly made of a poly-wool or tweed blend, but he’s also known for his edgy denim and leather designs. .





The fourth generation kilt maker also created one for Lenny Kravitz. Courtesy of Howie Nicholsby





The Tartan Week Parade took place along Sixth Avenue on Saturday. JC Rice Nicholsby started coming to the Big Apple for the Tartan Day Parade in 2000. “Tartan” refers to plaids that identify Scottish clans. “Scotland has a very old register of births, deaths and marriages. It dates back to around the 1100s,” he said. “So if you know your surname and your family is from Scotland, you can have a loose connection to what we call a clan.” If he still maintains the sartorial tradition, he sometimes likes to change things up.





The festivities saw many Scots showing their pride, including their leather kilts. JC Rice





In addition to kilts, many performers played bagpipes. JC Rice “The way I wear my kilt, depending on the color of the season, what’s going on like hoodies, jeans or leathers, I try a bit like Cher or Madonna, changing my look every few years “, did he declare. “But the basis is still the same. “It’s always a funky kilt and boots.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/04/15/meet-the-scottish-kiltmaker-who-dresses-big-time-celebrities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related