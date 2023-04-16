Chinese fast fashion: US hits Chinese “fast fashion” apps that overtake Zara, H&M





The U.S. government has accused China-backed “fast fashion” digital platforms Shein and Temu of data risks and other business practices, as well as unfair business practices. The United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC), established by Congress in 2000, said in its latest report that these platforms rely primarily on downloading and US consumers’ use of Chinese apps to organize and deliver products. “The commercial success of these companies has encouraged both established Chinese e-commerce platforms and startups to copy its model, which poses risks and challenges to US regulations, laws and market access principles,” says The report. Shein has leapfrogged competitors including Zara and H&M to take a dominant position in the US market, a business model that other Chinese companies are looking to replicate. Shein and several other Chinese fast fashion companies have faced a high volume of copyright infringement charges and intellectual property (IP) infringement lawsuits. “Shein and similar companies present a series of challenges for US interests, including difficulties in controlling sources of supply and obstacles to ensuring fair business practices with US competitors. These companies also exploit trade exemptions to the import,” according to the report. Discover the stories that interest you

Shein’s business model is notable for its reliance on tracking and analyzing user data. discern emerging fashion preferences and patterns. “With this quick insight, Shein can start manufacturing and delivering apparel to market ahead of its competitors. To facilitate its data collection, the company’s app also asks users to share their data and activity from other applications, including social media, in exchange for discounts and special offers on Shein products,” the USCC report states. Temu also replicated Shein’s process of making and shipping clothes quickly to American consumers. Temu and Shein rank among the top five free apps on the Apple Store, ahead of retailers Amazon and Walmart. “Like Shein, Temu’s success raises flags about its business practices. Temu’s lack of affiliation with established brands has led to product quality concerns as well as accusations of copyright infringement,” note the report. Many other established and emerging Chinese e-commerce companies are looking to enter the US market by modeling their strategies on the businesses of Shein and Temu. Chinese e-commerce company LightInTheBox, listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2013, has invested heavily in a social media strategy that mimics Shein’s. Chinese state media Sixth Tone reported that there are more than 10 other Chinese startup-like companies founded since 2019 emulating Shein’s business model and expanding their presence in the US, including Cider, Urbanic, ChicV, Doublefs, Cupshe and JollyChic, according to the report. “Given the rapid increase in the market share of Shein and other Chinese e-commerce companies in the United States, the government must ensure that these companies comply with US laws and regulations and do not benefit from unfair advantages over American companies,” he added. stress.

