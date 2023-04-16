Britney Spears wears pink mini dress in new video – Hollywood Life









See the gallery





Image Credit: @ParisaMichelle / SplashNews.com Britney Spears41, looked stunning in her new instagram video. The singer looked pretty in pink as she donned a mini dress with long sleeves that flared out at the ends and white pointed toe boots, in the clip. She had her long blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail with a few loose strands near the sides of her face and accessorized with a necklace as she turned confidently and smiled at the camera. A picture of the late Princess Diana appeared to hang on the wall in the background and a plaque that read Hello LOVE rested on a table. The If U Seek crooner Amy also didn’t appear to be wearing her wedding ring. Her and her husband Sam Asghari have both worn and taken off their rings in recent weeks, sparking speculation they may be having marriage issues. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Britney wore the ring just two days ago when she posed in another video which showed her wearing a yellow cropped top and beige shorts. She posted another video from the same day a few hours after her pink dress video and it also showed the ring on display. It’s unclear when the dancer records and shares her posts, so it’s unclear when she took the ring off and/or if she put it back on. Britney, however, was not wearing the jewel when she got off a plane after enjoying a vacation in Hawaii with her manager. Cade Hudson last week. She was pictured wearing a beige blazer over a black and red dress and holding two large teddy bears as she walked past cameras. She seemed relaxed and happy but didn’t pay attention to the flashes around her. Like Britney, Sam was spotted without his ring when he left a gym late last month. He was later seen wearing it again and his rep denied rumors of marital issues between him and his wife. Sam has no marital problems, representing Brandon Cohen said entertainment tonight. He just took off his ring because he’s making a movie. More about Britney Spears Related link Related: Cade Hudson: 5 Things About Britney Spears’ Friend and Agent Seen Vacationing With Her Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hollywoodlife.com/2023/04/15/britney-spears-pink-mini-dress-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos