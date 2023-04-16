The No. 7 men’s crew was beaten by the No. 10 Northeastern for the Dreissigacker Cup





PROVIDENCE, RI Although Brown’s men’s crew won three of four races Saturday on the Seekonk River, it was Northeastern that won the Dreissigacker Cup with a narrow victory of First Varsity 8. The whole team raced well and put in a lot of effort,” said Paul Cook “We had a good week of training and the crews are challenging each other and improving every day. The varsity race felt like a tough loss as our crew was in control in the middle of the race and then lost the lead, but it was a solid performance against a good opponent and I know this group will learn from it and bounce back.” The Bears won each of their first three races in convincing fashion. The race started with the fourth Varsity 8 clocking 6:34.8 to Northeastern’s 6:42.8. Brown’s Third Varsity 8 (6:22.8) then crossed the finish line nearly 12 seconds ahead of the Huskies (6:34.6). The Second Varsity 8 (6:21.5) was also dominant, finishing well ahead of Northeastern’s boat (6:29.62). The First Varsity 8 took place in the final moments. Brown led for most of the race until Northeastern made a late push and took the lead down the home stretch. With the aggressive running, a pair of opposing oars nicked, but officials ruled neither side was at fault, and Northeastern was declared the winner. “I’m confident in the competitive spirit of our boathouse. The fifth university is pushing the fourth and the upward pressure we have will make all the crews faster as we approach the championships.” FOLLOWING Brown competes in Dartmouth for the Atalanta Cup on Saturday. The race starts at 8:40 a.m. on the Connecticut River in Hanover. RESULTS:

1V8 Northeast 6:05.4

Brown 6:05.91 2V8 Brown 6:21.5

Northeast 6:29.62 3V8 Brown 6:22.8

Northeast 6:34.6 4V8 Brown 6:34.8

Northeast 6:42.8

Brown 5V 6:49.0 ALIGNMENTS:

1V8 B: Harry Church 2: Charlie Fargo 3: Simon Hatcher 4: Gabriel Mahler 5: Nathan Swidler 6: Will Legenzowski 7: Josh Goldbus S: Judge Valt VS : Jack Di Giovanni 2V8 B: Connor Brown 2: david nobody 3: Keyan O’Donnell 4: David Kelly 5: Ian Burnett 6: Willem Stoop 7: Enno Monch

S: Dinner VS : Ian Emery 3V8 B: Gordon Milovac 2: Adam of Bismarck 3: Olivier Page-Kuhr 4: Mees du Croo de Jongh 5: Schuyler Bacon 6: George Lawton 7: Colin Baker S: Marcus Winter VS : Lizzie Mitchell 4V8 B: Matthew Boranian 2: Joseph Olagundoye 3: Nick Gaensler 4: Adrian Johansen 5: Andre Simpson 6: Parker Vanamee 7: Connor Prior S: Tom Griffin VS : Matthew Rose 5V8 B: Tim Zhao 2: Benjamin Shore 3: Ivan Augustinov 4: Tristan Green 5: Gavin Green 6: Willem LeBrun 7: Thomas Lasersohn S: Asher Swidler

VS : Vijay Ramakrishnan BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the cornerstone of the athletics program and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through the philanthropic support of alumni, parents, fans and friends.

For the latest news on Brown Athletics, please follow @BrownU_Bearson Twitter,@BrownU_Bearson Instagram, likeBrownUBourson Facebook and subscribe toBrownAthleticsYoutube channel.

