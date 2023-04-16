Weekend 1 Artist-Inspired Outfit and Fashion Photos – Press Enterprise





The perfect fit is a big deal every year at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which took over the Empire Polo Club in Indio from April 14-16 and returns for its second weekend, April 21-23. Photographers from the Southern California News Group scoured the sprawling grassy site to find outfits that stood out during Weekend 1. Some of the trends this year included silver, mirror ball and metallic looks, accessories in black and brown leather, many ruffles, couples and friends. with wild patterns and a sea of ​​black and pink clothing inspired by Saturday’s headliner, K-pop group Blackpink. Aiyana Rodriguez, Marissa Campoy and Alyka Lozano pose during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Tay Diggs sits on the shoulders of Paul Feyisetan in front of the “Spectra” art installation on the first day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda , The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Jesica Perryman, left, Jared Muros show off their fashions on the first day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Blackpink fan Jony Leyva from Florida poses during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

From left, Nicholas Gotte, Ava Metzger and Gunnar Robuck of Alaska pose during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press- Enterprise/SCNG)

Makiya Berry of Los Angeles poses in front of The Messengers by artist Kumkum Fernando on day one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press – Company/SCNG)

Detroit’s Jake Fisher and Long Beach’s Lucas Poock pose during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by David Brendan Hall, Contributing Photographer)

Paul Feyisetan, left, and Matthew Lamb show off their third eye sunglasses during day one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press- Enterprise/SCNG)

Maddy Edgar, from London, poses with Holoflux by Los Angeles-based artist and architect Gven zel, on day one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, La Presse-Entreprise/SCNG)

From left, Ashley Vallandingham, Lauren Ashley and Alese Marrow pose on day one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press- Company/SCNG )

Joey Causin, left, and Jeri Locai wear their custom hoodies under Vincent Leroy’s art installation, “Molecular Cloud,” on the opening day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio , Calif., Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Mexican fans Alejandra Ochoa, Beatrize Ochoa (front, from left), Omar Reyes, Melissa Ochoa, Sergio Ramirez and Mariel Ochoa (rear, from left) pose during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday , April 14, 2023. (Photo by David Brendan Hall, Contributing Photographer)

From left, Colleen McLinden and Rolanda Grant pose for a photo during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Jeri Locai of Los Angeles shows off the hoodie he custom designed as he attends day one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Presse-Entreprise/SCNG)

Billy Green of Phoenix and Ty French of Los Angeles pose during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by David Brendan Hall, Contributing Photographer)

From left, Jon Andre Parrilla and Jeffrey Perez of Connecticut pose for a photo during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

From left, Megan Warren and Ava Metzger of Alaska pose for a photo during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Blackpink fan Jony Leyva from Florida poses during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

From left, Connecticut’s Jon Andre Parrilla and Jeffrey Perez enjoy themselves during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

From left, Megan Warren and Ava Metzger of Alaska pose for a photo during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

From left, Dylan Carro, Tamara Lett and Danielle Portney pose for a photo during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Dominique Harrison-Bentzen of England poses for a photo during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

From left, Dylan Carro, Tamara Lett and Danielle Portney pose for a photo during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Attendees arrive at the Empire Polo Club on day one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

From left, Daiana Croce, Maria Ortega, Daniela Ortega and Cristina Perez present their sets on the opening day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) There was also a lot of fashion inspired by other artists in the lineup. Friday headliner Bad Bunny definitely had an influence on the black leather and mesh trend, while acts like Ashnikko definitely had people sporting wild colored hair and adhesive face jewelry. Whether it was intentional or not, there were also tons of fans who gave a subtle punk rock nod to Blondie singer Debbie Harry’s iconic style. Sign up for our Festival Pass newsletter. Whether you’re a Coachella lifer or prefer to watch from afar, get weekly dispatches during Southern California’s music festival season. Subscribe here. More Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival News Coachella 2023: The New Bar offers a cocktail experience without the hangover Coachella 2023: Juliet Mendoza shares what it’s like to be one of the opening acts Coachella 2023: Check Out Day 1 Photos of Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Blink-182 and Blondie Coachella 2023: Bad Bunny makes history and Metro Boomin brings in several special guests Coachella 2023: Blink-182 perform their first show with Tom DeLonge in nearly a decade Coachella 2023: Grabriels impresses and Boygenius joins Muna on Day 1 Coachella 2023: See the photos from Day 1 of the festival Coachella 2023: Excited fans strut into day one to catch their favorite acts Coachella 2023: Weekend Two isn’t sold out yet. Here’s why it’s good for you

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressenterprise.com/2023/04/15/coachella-2023-photos-of-artist-inspired-outfits-and-fashion-during-weekend-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos