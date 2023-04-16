Laura Murray loses 88 pounds to fit into her graduation gown

Welcome to You Got This, news.com.aus’ weekly fitness series featuring stories and insights from real women who’ve been through it all.

A woman from Newcastle, Australia has revealed how she lost 88 pounds after bursting into tears after stepping on the scale.

Laura Murray, now 25, didn’t understand what healthy eating meant in terms of the portions and types of food she would eat.

I would eat a lot of takeout [takeout], and large portions, she told news.com.au. Before, I drank a lot of alcohol and ate chocolate and cheese.

All these beautiful things! The problem was that I would have it in large quantities.

She said that sometimes for lunch she ate an entire meal of a McDonalds burger on her own, before having an entire pizza for dinner.

She was also fighting an uphill battle for her health, as she was a type 1 diabetic, treated by an insulin pump in a cannula on her stomach.

Laura said she knew she needed something to change, but didn’t know where to start.

I jumped on the scale and weighed 121.8 kg [268lbs]. I was so uncomfortable, she said.

Laura Murray confessed that she used to eat a lot of takeout and large portions. news.com.au Everything changed when the woman decided to lose weight by changing her diet and walking up to 10 km per night. news.com.au

I cry standing on the scale because I let myself go to a point where I was so uncomfortable that I didn’t like looking at myself in the mirror.

At 23, that was the moment that sparked the change. Laura has tried every type of diet shake imaginable, making her own frozen meals, buying a treadmill and weight loss pills.

Shed tried Lite N Easy before, losing 30 pounds, but wasn’t really committed the first time around.

She decided to try the prepared meal option again, convinced she could contact Lite N Easy for nutrition maps of each meal so she could keep tabs on her insulin intake.

But before, when I was back on shakes, it was very difficult trying to figure out exactly how many carbs or shakes I needed to put in my insulin pump, she said.

And saying I’m going to have a lot of low blood sugar, and when you get it, you have to treat it. It was a bit of a tough challenge, but we did it.







Laura bought her varsity prom dress in size 10 when she was a size 18. news.com.au

She was also working with her endocrinologist to ensure she was losing weight in a healthy way while treating her type 1 diabetes.

The weight started to drop gradually and when she reached 220 pounds she started walking in a large park with her fiancé Nicholas.

At one point, the couple weighed 22 pounds on their nighttime walks.

The early childhood educator said the children she worked with were one of her biggest motivators for losing weight, as she exhausted herself playing with them.

The children begged her to continue playing, but she could not continue. Now she beats them when they run the obstacle course, making the kids laugh and try even harder.







Laura is now excited for her wedding. news.com.au

In total, Laura has lost 88 pounds from her frame, which she is proud of every time she looks in the mirror.

The other day my sister came and she left; Oh my God, we’ve lost so much weight, Laura said.

I had only seen her a few months ago. So just things like that [make me feel like Ive accomplished something].

But the real confirming moment was when Laura was able to fit into a dress she had bought on a trip years before.

I always knew I wanted to graduate in dress. At the time, this dress was only available in size 14 and I was a size 22, she said.

It was a beautiful gold and red dress that sparkled in the sun.

She bought size 10, vowing to fit in it for her graduation ceremony, and then she was able to walk across the stage to collect her diploma wearing it after her hard work.

Now Laura plans to start hitting the gym to firm up her skin after her 88-pound weight loss journey before her wedding.