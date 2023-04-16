Fashion
Glamorous racegoers dress in brand new for the Grand National in towering fascinators as the sun shines over Aintree
It’s the last day of the Grand National and the stylish racegoers are pulling out all the stops to get ahead of the style stakes.
Hundreds of glamorous fillies descended on Aintree Racecourse for the famous steeple race on Saturday.
Big hats were naturally the order of the day with heads topped with fancy feathers, ribbons and even a dart board.
But it wasn’t just the feathered hats with several guests adorned with feather cuffs.
And while the millinery was very tall, it fell short of some hemlines, with women eager to top up their tans in the spring sunshine.
The world famous event had also attracted some famous faces with Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter wowing the crowds in Liverpool today.
The soap star stunned in a nude ruffled mini dress and striking khaki cape.
Following yesterday’s downpour in Liverpool, guests were keen to make the most of the fine weather with bottles popping up at the front doors.
Groups of giggling guests could be seen having a drink or two before the clocks struck twelve as they prepared for an afternoon of frivolity.
And as the day wore on, some guests ditched their heels for a well-deserved break on the tarmac, where they continued to enjoy a drink.
The most read horse races
With the historic race sure to be seen around the world, participants seemed to stop at nothing to get noticed.
According to the Jockey Club, the dress code at Aintree is very inclusive.
The website states: At Aintree Racecourse, we believe racing should be enjoyed by everyone.
And one thing is certainly true, the more relaxed and comfortable we feel, the more likely we are to have a good time.
That’s why we created a very simple advice: come dressed to feel better.
So wear what’s right for you and you’ll stay in your best shape from start to finish, whatever the weather.
Dressing up is also encouraged, but they add: please avoid inappropriate or offensive attire, as anything deemed vulgar or derogatory may be refused entry.
The Grand National, which kicks off at 5:15 p.m. this afternoon, remains arguably the greatest horse race in the world.
The event, which traditionally features 40 horses, has been running since 1839 and around a third of the UK are expected to place at least one bet on this year’s race.
A YouGov survey conducted byGuide to online bettingfound that one in four Britons planned to punt on the run, while one in 10 women said they would place a bet.
Last year’s winner was a revelation as Noble Yeats, ridden by amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen, triumphed and was rated a whopping 50-1.
Winning the Grand National was a fairy tale ending to Sam Waley-Cohen’s career as a jockey.
In 2021 Rachael Blackmore became the first ever female jockey to win the Grand National.
