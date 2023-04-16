Glamorous racegoers dress in brand new for the Grand National in towering fascinators as the sun shines over Aintree

Connect with us

Fashion

It’s the last day of the Grand National and the stylish racegoers are pulling out all the stops to get ahead of the style stakes.

Hundreds of glamorous fillies descended on Aintree Racecourse for the famous steeple race on Saturday.

As the afternoon slips by, glamorous guests take a break from their heels

As the afternoon slips by, glamorous guests take a break from their heelsCredit: AFP
A well-dressed lady prepares a drink as the crowd prepares for the steeple chase

A well-dressed lady prepares a drink as the crowd prepares for the steeple chaseCredit: AFP
Crowds were getting livelier as the big race got closer

Crowds were getting livelier as the big race got closer1 credit
Bottles burst before noon as guests made the most of the fine weather

Bottles burst before noon as guests made the most of the fine weatherCredit: PA
It wasn't all about the feathered hats as one classy attendee proved

It wasn’t all about the feathered hats as one classy attendee provedCredit: PA
Drinks were flowing from the start as racegoers made the most of the beautiful weather

Drinks were flowing from the start as racegoers made the most of the beautiful weatherCredit: PA
A group pose for a wink as Aintree fills up ahead of the big race

A group pose for a wink as Aintree fills up ahead of the big raceCredit: AFP
The crowd was awash in colorful dresses and fascinators

The crowd was awash in colorful dresses and fascinatorsCredit: AFP
There was plenty of content to be had with fans pulling out their phones to make their way through the day

There was plenty of content to be had with fans pulling out their phones to make their way through the dayCredit: Reuters
Champagne was the order of the day with crowds in a party mood

Champagne was the order of the day with crowds in a party moodCredit: AFP
Jorgie Porter stunned in a sleek nude mini dress at the races today

Jorgie Porter stunned in a sleek nude mini dress at the races todayCredit: BackGrid

Big hats were naturally the order of the day with heads topped with fancy feathers, ribbons and even a dart board.

But it wasn’t just the feathered hats with several guests adorned with feather cuffs.

And while the millinery was very tall, it fell short of some hemlines, with women eager to top up their tans in the spring sunshine.

The world famous event had also attracted some famous faces with Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter wowing the crowds in Liverpool today.

The soap star stunned in a nude ruffled mini dress and striking khaki cape.

Following yesterday’s downpour in Liverpool, guests were keen to make the most of the fine weather with bottles popping up at the front doors.

Groups of giggling guests could be seen having a drink or two before the clocks struck twelve as they prepared for an afternoon of frivolity.

And as the day wore on, some guests ditched their heels for a well-deserved break on the tarmac, where they continued to enjoy a drink.

With the historic race sure to be seen around the world, participants seemed to stop at nothing to get noticed.

According to the Jockey Club, the dress code at Aintree is very inclusive.

The website states: At Aintree Racecourse, we believe racing should be enjoyed by everyone.

And one thing is certainly true, the more relaxed and comfortable we feel, the more likely we are to have a good time.

That’s why we created a very simple advice: come dressed to feel better.

So wear what’s right for you and you’ll stay in your best shape from start to finish, whatever the weather.

Dressing up is also encouraged, but they add: please avoid inappropriate or offensive attire, as anything deemed vulgar or derogatory may be refused entry.

The Grand National, which kicks off at 5:15 p.m. this afternoon, remains arguably the greatest horse race in the world.

The event, which traditionally features 40 horses, has been running since 1839 and around a third of the UK are expected to place at least one bet on this year’s race.

A YouGov survey conducted byGuide to online bettingfound that one in four Britons planned to punt on the run, while one in 10 women said they would place a bet.

Last year’s winner was a revelation as Noble Yeats, ridden by amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen, triumphed and was rated a whopping 50-1.

Winning the Grand National was a fairy tale ending to Sam Waley-Cohen’s career as a jockey.

In 2021 Rachael Blackmore became the first ever female jockey to win the Grand National.

Spirits were high among the crowd today as they placed their bets

Spirits were high among the crowd today as they placed their betsCredit: PA
These glam babes are enough to put pink ladies to shame

These glam babes are enough to put pink ladies to shameCredit: AP
A dapper gentleman made a lasting impression in hot pink and leather

A dapper gentleman made a lasting impression in hot pink and leather1 credit
The two essential accessories for racing enthusiasts today; a fascinator and a mini champagne

The two essential accessories for racing enthusiasts today; a fascinator and a mini champagneCredit: AFP
Tensions ran high among some guests as they prepared their bets

Tensions ran high among some guests as they prepared their betsCredit: AFP
Hats came in all shapes and sizes on the race course today

Hats came in all shapes and sizes on the race course today1 credit
This duo had planned their outfits to be perfectly

This duo had planned their outfits to be perfectlyCredit: PA
Dressed to perfection, attendees were sure not to miss a photo opportunity

Dressed to perfection, attendees were sure not to miss a photo opportunityCredit: PA
Fizz in hand, two stylish ladies stopped to compare snaps

Fizz in hand, two stylish ladies stopped to compare snapsCredit: EPA
With the weekend in full swing, the bubbles were flowing in Aintree

With the weekend in full swing, the bubbles were flowing in Aintree1 credit
A group of women take a break in Aintree today

A group of women take a break in Aintree todayCredit: PA
The steps became crowded as punters fought for a seat

The steps became crowded as punters fought for a seatCredit: AFP
This cheeky runner was in good spirits as the sun shone over Aintree

This cheeky runner was in good spirits as the sun shone over Aintree1 credit
Seemingly inspired by the new Barbie movie, a woman added a splash of color to her friend's chic black ensemble

Seemingly inspired by the new Barbie movie, a woman added a splash of color to her friend’s chic black ensemble1 credit
This glamorous woman's ensemble is as good as gold

This glamorous woman’s ensemble is as good as gold1 credit
Hats came in all shapes and sizes, but one particularly striking one came in the form of a dart board.

Hats came in all shapes and sizes, but one particularly striking one came in the form of a dart board.Credit: BackGrid
Under the gaze of the whole world, the guests took care to make up well

Under the gaze of the whole world, the guests took care to make up wellCredit: PA
Racegoers enjoyed blue skies in Aintree ahead of the Grand National

Racegoers enjoyed blue skies in Aintree ahead of the Grand NationalCredit: PA
A young woman opted for a more classic Aintree elegance

A young woman opted for a more classic Aintree elegance1 credit
This stylish pair seems to have come down with a case of blues

This stylish pair seems to have come down with a case of blues1 credit

