OXFORD, Ohio No. 1 Oklahoma picked up two non-conference wins Saturday at the Miami Invitational in Oxford, Ohio, beating Louisville 10-1 in five innings before a 13-1 six-inning win over host Miami of Ohio. The wins extended OU’s best national winning streak to 31 games.

The Sooners (39-1, 9-0 Big 12) outscored their two opponents by a combined score of 23-2 and beat them 27-9 with six homers on the day.

In the first game, after the starter OR Alex Storako retired the team top of the first as the Sooners were the designated home team, Oklahoma’s offense started hot with seven runs on eight hits in the bottom frame.

After a first single from Jayda Coleman , Haley Lee brought her in with a deep shot to center field for her team-leading 12th homer of the season. The Sooners proceeded to load bases and introduced races via: a base-loaded march to Alynah Torres single to two RBI of Rylie Boon and Coleman doubles two-pointer to left center.

The Cardinals (26-14, 10-4 ACC) recovered a run in the second via an RBI groundout, marking the first inning the Sooner pitching staff had surrendered in more than 31 innings.

OU quickly responded with another pair of runs in the second. Hansen ripped a single down the center to tackle one before sophomore Cydney Sander blasted his second home run as the Sooner on a two-run shot to center field.

Storako picked up the win to improve to 13-0 on the year before making way for a freshman Kierston Agreement in the fourth. Storako finished with a one-run line on two hits and a walk to go with two strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched.

Deal closed things out with a scoreless fourth and fifth innings, giving up only one hit and a walk with two strikeouts.

Eight Sooners recorded a hit in Game 1, led by two-hit performances from Coleman, Brito and Hansen.

After a two-run scoreless start to Game 2 of the day against host Miami (24-16, 11-6 MAC), the Sooners opened things up with a three-run third inning and scored in every inning. afterwards to win 13- 1 of 6.

In the third, Coleman ripped an RBI single for his first of four contest hits. Junior All-American Fellow Tiara Jennings followed it up with a two-run double to center field. The Redhawks salvaged a run in the bottom half of the third via a solo home run, the first homer the Sooners have given up since April 2, six games ago.

OU quickly recovered the run at the top of the fourth with a first home run from Torres. It was Torres’ second homer as a Sooner and the 39th of his career.

Sophie Nugent joined the party with a two-run homer in the fifth before OU exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning to push the game into run-rule territory.

Jennings started the frame with his 10th homer of the season on a two-point shot to deep center before a brace from Brito. Hansen then hit OU’s second breath of the inning and fourth of the game. Freshman in red shirt quince lily closed the scoring with an RBI single that scored a pair.

OR choke Nicole May (12-0) took the win in 4.1 innings pitched, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Second-year right-hander Jordy Bahl closed the game with 1.2 scoreless innings and two strikeouts.

Twelve Sooners recorded a hit paced by Coleman’s 4-on-5 performance, his second four-hit game of 2023 and third of his career. Four Sooners went yard in the game, marking the third game of the season OR hit more than four homers in a game.

OU collected its 20th and 21st running rules of the season over 40 games. The Sooners outscore the opposition 342-35 on the year with 76 home runs and a .380 batting average per team. The pitching staff holds a 1.16 team ERA with 319 strikeouts this season.

Next, top-ranked Oklahoma returns to conference play with a three-game series in Waco, Texas against No. 18/19 Baylor from April 21-23.

For updates and more Oklahoma softball news, follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram (@OU_Softball) and likeOklahoma softballon Facebook.