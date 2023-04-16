Silent luxury is the strongest fashion trend in pop culture thanks to succession





There’s a moment in Episode 2 of Succession that you’ve probably seen on Twitter! where Tom Wambsgans scathingly attacks Cousin Gregs date bag choice, a Burberry tote which is, in Toms words, gargantuan. You could take it camping. You might drag it on the floor after a job at the bank. In a roundabout way, Tom was saying that the bag that many of us would be more than happy to own, with its price tag of 2000 – was too ostentatious and showy for an event populated by high society friends and family. of the Roy family. The Capacious Bag moment sparked discussions about class and how the 1% dresses to quiet luxury rules that subtly signal their wealth. Gwyneth Paltrow exemplified this perfectly when she showed up to her recent court appearances in a The Row coat and 800 cashmere sweater; items that, at first glance, seem quite minimalistic and basic, but are incredible displays of wealth. Chris Reid, lead designer at Carl Friedricka luxury luggage brand that has been featured in Succession and The White Lotus, tells us more about the understated luxury trend: So-called quiet luxury is more than a passing trend; It’s a lifestyle. Born from subtlety, the style is softer than minimalism, but has a neater look than other style trends, like normcore, for example. What are the main principles of the trend? Simple designs that don’t display flashy logos, Chris says: it’s a great bespoke Tom Ford suit, a vintage Cline clutch or a no-logo Loro Piana cap. For years, people have been trying to epitomize the look of old money, instead of the extravagant styles often found on the catwalk. The infamous ridiculously bulky bag moment from the current season of Succession and the reaction online show that quiet luxury is still alive and well. So how do you get the quiet luxury look for yourself if you’re on a budget? To get the look without breaking the bank, invest in a crisp white shirt, a tailored-style linen suit in a subtle tone, and a quality bag that gives the impression of high-end fashion without the price tag, says Chris. This clean capsule look can be mixed and matched by changing other monochromatic items to incorporate day and night looks and to get the most out of your outfit without compromising on style. It pays to prioritize quality over quantity when selecting timeless basics for your wardrobe.

