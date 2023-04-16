Colonial fashion show brings local historical figures to life





From Lincoln Hill to Fearing Hill, from Mackies Bridge to Gault Road, the American Revolution lives on in Wareham. The namesake of the four places goes back to local historical figures: Rufus Lincoln, Israel Fearing, Andrew Mackie and John Galt. I think sometimes we take local history for granted, said Wayne Oliveira, who portrayed Fearing, There’s probably not a lot of education about it. We have so much history here. The Wareham Minutemen and Militia Companies held Wearing Wareham, a Revolutionary War-era fashion show and re-enactment, at the high school on Saturday, April 15. The focus of the event was twofold: the historical legacy of local militia members and the traditional fashion worn by these characters. Re-enactors first lead the audience through each piece of colonial-era dress, including petticoats, stays and sashes for women, or waistcoats, breeches and frock coats for men. One of the main differences between men’s and women’s clothing was the presence of buttons, which were firmly reserved for men. Instead, women had to use pins as fasteners on their coats. Presenters Claire Smith and Cathy Potter then welcomed each local character on stage and explained their outfits, as well as their connection to Wareham. Edward Bumpus, for example, was the town’s first moderator at Wareham’s first town meeting in 1739. His house still stands today on Main Street, opposite Gateway Plaza. Bumpus, played by Carey Johnson, wore a long red vest and carried a musket, wooden canteen, bandolier, leather hunting bag, bayonet and hatchet. All militia members had to carry a knife, bayonet or hatchet, Potter explained. Each re-enactment featured different types of colonial tailoring for the different roles in the militia. Blacksmith Nathan Bassett, played by Dean Rantz, simply wore a baggy shirt, leather apron and linen cap, while Lt. Josiah Smith, played by Howard Smith (no relation) wore a blue and white regimental coat with 44 pewter buttons. An educational skit and story at the end of the presentation highlighted the experiences of some women during the Revolutionary War, including a laundress and a camp goer, both of whom wore dirt-covered clothes and trotted around barefoot on the stage. The two told a story of struggling on the lower rungs of the social ladder, but sprinkled with gallows humor. The Rehoboth 13th Regiment and the Fairhaven Village Militia assisted the minutemen in the educational presentation. Amy Sylvia of Fairhaven Village Militia said a fashion show is something she’s wanted to do in Fairhaven for a long time, and she jumped at the chance to help with the show in Wareham. It’s just fun to get the information out to the public, Sylvia said. Maybe it makes people think about their own personal history and where they come from. Judith Whiteside, a member of the Select Board and a participant in the fashion show, said she hoped the video of the event would be made available to children at school. Local history is really important, Whiteside said. Not everyone has been in Wareham for seven generations. Knowing that the city contributed to the founding of the country is interesting. The free event was sponsored by the Wareham Cultural Council.

