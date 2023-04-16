Fashion
Weekend Briefing: Challenges Facing the Fashion Rental Industry
While resale had a good year, rental is going through a more difficult period. Rent the Runways’ recent financial outlook provides a good example of what is happening in the industry. Read on to learn more about leasing, as well as details on Boohoos’ recent class action lawsuit, the prevalence of discounts this year, and LVMH’s latest acquisition.
Don’t forget to subscribe to the Glossy Podcast for interviews with fashion industry leaders and episodes of Week in Review, and to the Glossy Beauty Podcast for beauty industry interviews. Danny Parisi, sr. fashion journalist
Rent the Runway struggles as rental becomes competitive
Rent the Runway announced a pessimistic outlook for the rest of the year last week, announcing expected revenue of $325 million. That was below analysts’ expectations of $345 million, sending the company’s shares down 14% on Thursday, the biggest drop this year.
But RTR expects its subscriber numbers to grow by 25%, although analysts have called this prediction pupil.
Rent the Runway has been hit hard by the pandemic when few people had a reason to rent clothes for fancy events. The company slowly clawed its way back, and its revenue and subscriber count grew. They remained below their pre-pandemic levels, however. Meanwhile, the resale of rental counterparties increased significantly over the same period, from almost 100% during the pandemic period. This reflects the desire of more price-conscious consumers to get value for their money.
The launch of a slew of brand-specific rental platforms from H&M and John Lewis, among others, has further put pressure on dedicated rental platforms like RTR and Nuuly. RTR laid off almost a quarter of its staff last year as part of a restructuring.
Boohoo settles its price inflation lawsuit
British fast fashion retailer Boohoo settled a class action lawsuit last week, agreeing to pay nearly $200 million to 9 million customers who jointly alleged that the company has artificially inflated its prices.
The lawsuit claims that Boohoo listed clothes at a high price but at a deep discount, even though those clothes had never been sold at full price. This gave customers the false impression that they were getting a good deal. Boohoo is paying out its settlement in the form of millions of gift cards, all worth less than $20 each. The settlement is only available to California consumers who purchased something from Boohoo or one of its brands between April 2016 and June 2022.
Promotions and discounts are a hot issue right now. Consumers feeling economic pressure on their purchasing power are desperate for a deal. Meanwhile, brands and retailers keen to preserve their margins are trying to keep promotions and discounts to a minimum. But discounts inevitably help shift inventory, and brands had to adopt them heavily last year when they found themselves stuffed with too much product.
LVMH acquires a platinum and jewelry production company
LVMH continued building its vast empire last week with another acquisition: He took a majority stake in Platinum Invest Group, a French jewelry manufacturer. The acquisition will help strengthen LVMH’s other recent acquisition, Tiffany & Co., which has already proven to be a valuable addition to the portfolio. Sales of LVMH watches and jewelry rose 11% in the first quarter of the year, and with Tiffany in tow, this sector should continue to shine.
In the most recent episode of the Glossy Week in Review podcast, Glossy digs deeper into recent LVMH results, including looking at which categories are performing well for the company. Listen to find out more.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.glossy.co/fashion/weekend-briefing-the-challenges-facing-the-fashion-rental-industry/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Water polo ends regular season with narrow loss to brown
- Fashion show features 94 student-designed collections – Iowa State Daily
- Google panicked after Samsung considered making Bing the default Galaxy search engine: NYT
- There are ways to reduce the effects of hay fever
- Emmanuel Macron’s fatal attraction for Xi Jinping
- Team USA ‘underdog’ Knight overtakes Canada for world hockey gold
- Toni Collette: I can’t commit to doing porn! | Entertainment
- Table tennis: Double party for the Top 6 on May 1
- How will ChatGPT shape business, society and jobs?
- Seeking brain health
- Here’s how Brexit divided the Conservative Party
- Millport Properties: the most affordable of any English seaside town