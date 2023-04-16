Weekend Briefing: Challenges Facing the Fashion Rental Industry

While resale had a good year, rental is going through a more difficult period. Rent the Runways’ recent financial outlook provides a good example of what is happening in the industry. Read on to learn more about leasing, as well as details on Boohoos’ recent class action lawsuit, the prevalence of discounts this year, and LVMH’s latest acquisition.

Rent the Runway struggles as rental becomes competitive

Rent the Runway announced a pessimistic outlook for the rest of the year last week, announcing expected revenue of $325 million. That was below analysts’ expectations of $345 million, sending the company’s shares down 14% on Thursday, the biggest drop this year.

But RTR expects its subscriber numbers to grow by 25%, although analysts have called this prediction pupil.

Rent the Runway has been hit hard by the pandemic when few people had a reason to rent clothes for fancy events. The company slowly clawed its way back, and its revenue and subscriber count grew. They remained below their pre-pandemic levels, however. Meanwhile, the resale of rental counterparties increased significantly over the same period, from almost 100% during the pandemic period. This reflects the desire of more price-conscious consumers to get value for their money.

The launch of a slew of brand-specific rental platforms from H&M and John Lewis, among others, has further put pressure on dedicated rental platforms like RTR and Nuuly. RTR laid off almost a quarter of its staff last year as part of a restructuring.

Boohoo settles its price inflation lawsuit

British fast fashion retailer Boohoo settled a class action lawsuit last week, agreeing to pay nearly $200 million to 9 million customers who jointly alleged that the company has artificially inflated its prices.

The lawsuit claims that Boohoo listed clothes at a high price but at a deep discount, even though those clothes had never been sold at full price. This gave customers the false impression that they were getting a good deal. Boohoo is paying out its settlement in the form of millions of gift cards, all worth less than $20 each. The settlement is only available to California consumers who purchased something from Boohoo or one of its brands between April 2016 and June 2022.

Promotions and discounts are a hot issue right now. Consumers feeling economic pressure on their purchasing power are desperate for a deal. Meanwhile, brands and retailers keen to preserve their margins are trying to keep promotions and discounts to a minimum. But discounts inevitably help shift inventory, and brands had to adopt them heavily last year when they found themselves stuffed with too much product.

LVMH acquires a platinum and jewelry production company

LVMH continued building its vast empire last week with another acquisition: He took a majority stake in Platinum Invest Group, a French jewelry manufacturer. The acquisition will help strengthen LVMH’s other recent acquisition, Tiffany & Co., which has already proven to be a valuable addition to the portfolio. Sales of LVMH watches and jewelry rose 11% in the first quarter of the year, and with Tiffany in tow, this sector should continue to shine.

In the most recent episode of the Glossy Week in Review podcast, Glossy digs deeper into recent LVMH results, including looking at which categories are performing well for the company.