‘JAMBush’ fierce fashion, warriors; tamed experience | Entertainment





The Romans were out in the wee hours of Saturday morning wearing neon green fashionable “bad”. Once the colors of the rainbow fell from the sky in splashes of yellow, green, blue and red, the masquerades were energized. It was the feast of Caesar’s army. I am not a novice warrior. In fact, as a certified soca junkie, this was my fourth participation, so I was excited for this ‘JAMBush’ experience. After years of chippin’ on the road to Lakes Pen, socaphiles have been introduced to a brand new, undisclosed location. Customers followed directions through Caymanas and, just when some thought all hope was lost, they drove into the bright lights and followed the path into deep bushes. Opening with Viking Ding Dong’s Drink and party seemed like a clear indicator of great things to come. By the time this popular soca song echoed across the open lawns, it was 3:06 a.m., later than the scheduled start, but a delay for which the deejay later apologized as he greeted the soca warriors at the AMBush. Almost half an hour later, another advisory was issued. “We apologize for the start, but we’ll catch you up, I promise.” At 5:06 a.m., a painted carnival army followed the truck as the heavy vehicle headed down a narrow road towards the sugar cane fields. The revelers savored the early morning air even if the narrowness of the road hampered the walk. Some soca soldiers remained behind to facilitate the effort and only charged forward once the coast was clear. During the march, DJ duos Matt Camps and Marlon Musique continued to save the show at sunrise, putting on a stellar performance on the ‘road’. From there, the music baton was passed to Bloodline Franco and Brush 1 The Road Marshal, who struck gold for the event. Overall, the mini-walk was met with enthusiasm as, before the start of the event, revelers were greeted by silence and sandflies, and the lateness at the bar didn’t help. But, once the soca tunes started pumping, the rum, in turn, started flowing. And nothing prevented the disc jockeys from delivering the favorites of the crowd which made them have fun and “complain”. Although this j’ouverte didn’t meet my expectations as a stalwart warrior, the musical styles and early morning fashion were highlights. I was particularly impressed with the pieces made from Caesar’s army shirts. The designers went to town to rip and sew the party uniform to fit them. And these hotties were there to play and kill in style! krysta.anderson@gleanerjm.com

