



Amber Valletta remembers wearing Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace dress before the singer. (Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Jennifer Lopez has had many iconic fashion moments, but few are as memorable as her 2000 Grammys look. The jungle-print, belly button Versace dress put Lopez on the style map. But she’s not the only star to rock this look: Model Amber Valletta wants the world to know she wore it first. Valletta opened to vogues life in appearance YouTube series and shared her experience putting on the dress before Lopez did. In 1999, the Coupling the actress modeled the dress for the Versaces Spring/Summer show. She even wore it again for the brand’s campaign. This dress has been searched on Google more times than any other look in history, Valletta explained. It literally broke the internet when [Lopez] I wore it, so it’s kind of cool to be part of this story, but I wore it first. I think it was like the pinnacle of, like, fierce Versace sexiness, blonde ambition, the 49-year-old noted. It was like Donatella, Donatella, Donatella. The famous jungle dress. I wore it on the podium and then of course, I did the campaign. Then J. Lo wore it to the Grammys. It was a massive iconic moment when she wore that dress, Valletta said. The dress would encourage the creation of Google Images. No one has ever come out like this. I mean, no one had ever shown skin on the front like that, you know, beyond the belly button, I think it was so ahead of its time and I just said, I’m a woman and hear me literally roar from the jungle,” she explained. Although the model wore the dress first, she will never wear it again. In 2019, Lopez closed the Versaces show during Milan Fashion Week wearing an updated version of the iconic dress. Surprisingly, the Versace dress has a long celebrity history. In 2020, Lopez said vogue that her stylist originally feared the dress would make a statement. She was like, no, you can’t wear that one, somebody else wore that, actually, Donatelle [Versace] she herself carried it. One of the Spice Girls wore it. Sandra Bullock wore it in another color, Lopez recalled. But the “On the Floor” singer was certain of the look. I said, this is what we were going to wear. That’s it. I really didn’t think of that. I didn’t think it was that risky, to be honest. I was more excited that it was the Grammys. I didn’t even really think about the dress. I was just glad I had something to wear.” Well-being, parenthood, body image and more: discover the WHO behind the whoo with the Yahoo Life newsletter. register here. Originally Posted April 15, 2023, 1:15 p.m.

