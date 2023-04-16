Fashion
Top Fashion Stories of the Week: April 15
This week in fashion, companies have moved forward. Among them, Herms has become the second most valuable luxury brand, with a market value of over 200 billion euros, and
Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the best fashion stories of the week so you can stay up to date on industry trends.
Herms has become the second most valued luxury brand
Hermes IThe international market value crossed the 200 billion euro mark for the first time in history.
LVMH announces solid results in the first quarter of 2023, sales increased by 17%
LVMH has a excellent start to 2023. The luxury conglomerate released its first quarter financial report this week, revealing a 17% increase in sales.
The successful start of the French parent company is mainly due to several factors: the rebound in Chinese demand, an improvement in sales in the United States and a recovery in the Japanese market. Notably, LVMH’s revenue jumped significantly due to strong demand for leather goods, as well as sales increases at Sephora and DFS. Despite a geopolitical and economic environment that remains uncertain”, the company’s turnover amounted to 21.04 billion euros as of March 31.
Eli Russell Linnetz has been named guest designer of the Pitti Uomo 104
Eli Russell Linnetz will be the guest designer of the Pitti Uomo 104.
The Californian visionary is due to unveil ERL’s SS24 collection at the Florence showcase in June. During the announcement, he said: “It is with great excitement to join the long list of heroes who have walked these streets before me. To stand on the shoulders of giants, Californian waves swell high into the sky and then crash into Florence. The cradle of the Renaissance and magical beauty born out of nothing. Look through the magic shows as the journey continues »
ERL’s SS24 collection will be presented in Florence on June 14th.
Lionel Messi starred in a Louis Vuitton solo campaign
After appearing in a Louis Vuitton advert alongside Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the World Cup last year, Lionel Messi has returned to modeling for the French luxury fashion house in a new campaign called ‘Horizons Never End’.
The image, taken by Glen Luchford, shows the Paris Saint-Germain player preparing to board a flight in an airport lounge, with his LV Horizon suitcase. The luggage, launched in 2016, boasts an ultra-lightweight construction and features a specially developed monogram and Damier canvas.
See Messi’s second LV campaign above.
Bruno Sialelli will leave Lanvin
Artistic director Bruno Sialelli leaves the helm of Lanvin. The news comes as the luxury Maison adopts an updated creative strategy, emphasizing leather goods, accessories and “special projects”.
Sialelli was named Creative Director of Lanvin in 2019. Prior to his reign, the designer worked under Alber Elbaz for 14 years and worked for brands including JW Andersons LOEWE, Nicolas Ghesquires Balenciaga, Alexander Wang, Paco Rabanne and Acne Studios.
Lanvin’s FW23 collection marked Sialléli’s latest creations for the brand. His next move is not known.
Sixties fashion design icon Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
Dame Mary Quant, the fashion visionary behind the 1960s, died aged 93 on Thursday.
The London designer, best known for her innovative mini-skirts, high hems and avant-garde retail efforts, set trends in the 1960s. Her boutique, Bazaar, which she opened with her aristocrat husband Alexander Plunket Greene and his friend Archie McNairien, played a pivotal role in shaping London’s style codes.
In a statement At Pennsylvania news agency, the designer’s family said Quant passed away peacefully at his home in Surrey, UK, this morning. They added that Quant was one of the most internationally recognized fashion designers of the 20th century and an outstanding innovator.
Palm Angels opened its first store in Seoul
Palm Angels opened the doors of its first boutique in Seoul, South Korea this week.
Located inside the Forward Global Fashion building, the retail outpost comprises two floors, developed by Palm Angels’ in-house architectural team and creative director Francesco Ragazzi. Inside, the store features pink concrete walls, light cedar wood, pink calacatta marble and stainless steel shelving. The boutique is currently home to an exclusive capsule collection to celebrate its opening.
“I am truly thrilled with the opening of Seoul and proud of this new brand milestone that ushers in our partnership with Forward Global Fashion,” Ragazzi said. The store tells the whole Palm Angels story as it perfectly embodies the brand’s emotions, inspirations and values.
