Fashion Week is finally coming to Egypt!

It is an undeniable fact that Egyptians have been setting trends for thousands of years. One need only look at their progress in art and construction, when most of the rest of the world was living in the Dark Ages, to realize how far their civilization was ahead of its time.

Now, Egypt is set to start setting trends in the fashion world, with the announcement of its own Fashion Week, which kicks off in May. During a press conference held last month at the Semiramis InterContinental, the Egyptian Fashion & Design Council (EFDC) announced the launch of the first and official Egypt Fashion Week (EFW) titled: Past, Present & Future to be held from May 12 to 15, 2023.

This new marvel is the brainchild of entrepreneur and co-founder of the Egyptian Fashion and Design Council, Susan Sabet. Sabet is one of The Business of Fashion’s BoF500 and the editor of the Egyptian magazine Passion. Born and raised in Vienna, Sabet holds Austrian and Egyptian nationalities and speaks German, English, Arabic and French. In November 2017, she was one of the five founders of the Egyptian Fashion and Design Council (EFDC), which operates under the auspices of Egypt’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Egypt’s Ministry of Investment, Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Egyptian Ministry. of Planning.

Egypt Fashion Week is meant to celebrate the rich heritage and civilization of Egypt, inspired by its culture, and to show the world the present of Egypt: a group of creatives, artisans and leaders of the industry that have forged a contemporary Egyptian DNA; and above all to look to the future, projecting a vision and a direction that combines 5000 years of inspiration, know-how and resources with today’s know-how and rapid technological trends, which allow Egypt to be a recognized player in the industry in the future.

But the advent of Egyptian Fashion Week did not go smoothly. Due to the global pandemic, Sabet recently explained in a vogue saudi interview, the event had to be postponed three times. Now, finally, it will see a grand opening party inside the ancient Egyptian museum, with a “Best of Egyptian Designers” fashion show hosted by American stylist Julie Matos followed by a gala dinner, and will then continue for the next two days inside what Sabet called “an architectural gem” in the same interview, which is “the Museum of Agriculture, the second most important agricultural museum in the world after Budapest”.

Also on the museum grounds, EFW will host catwalks and exhibitions of Egyptian fashion, accessories and jewelry designers, as well as showcases from local and international fashion schools, including The Azza Fahmy Design Studio, Fashion & Design. Center, Cairo Design District, FAD Dubai, and Creative Space Beirut. In addition, guests will experience designer exhibitions organized by the recently launched Saudi Fashion Commission, Lagos Fashion Week, Jordan Fashion Week and GTEX-ITC.

Activities will also expand to include panel discussions by local, regional and international fashion industry leaders in design, education, craftsmanship, production, retail retail, sustainability, women’s empowerment and finance. Among the distinguished guests and speakers already confirmed are other members of the BoF500 list, such as Diane Pernet, Omoyemi Akerele, Jamila Halfichi and Burak Cakmak.

EFW will then wrap up on May 15 with Shop the Runway and other fashion experiences at the Gold Sponsor Mall of Arabia.

Sabet said: Inspired by the growing number of emerging designers and the growth of the local fashion industry, we knew the time was right to show the world our creative talent pool and the local cotton and textile industry. . Egyptian Fashion Week took almost four years to prepare, but that’s what it took to be 100% sure that we’ll be putting on an event that will stand up to par with the established and recognized fashion weeks in the world. worldwide and will impress our Egyptian and international guest which includes distinguished leaders from the fashion industry and media. The EFW program goes far beyond fashion shows and exhibitions and aims to connect local, African and Middle Eastern markets through design, craftsmanship, education, sustainability, production and retail. We are very proud and grateful to have won over so many distinguished speakers and great global media and participation partners to ensure that all eyes will be on Egyptian fashion!

Paul Antaki, co-founder and chairman of the Egyptian Fashion and Design Council, added: The fashion industry in Egypt dates back as far as its civilization, so it’s time to revive it and introduce it to the world. in its modern image nurtured by the many existing and emerging talents. The next Egyptian Fashion Week in its first edition faced many challenges, but we are convinced of the excellent results. The EFDC (Egyptian Fashion and Design Council) has worked hard for the past four years to make this event a great success. Our goal is to make all Egyptians proud of their locally made products inspired by the past, present and future.

As well as having produced some great collaborations of late, including this one between accessories brand Okhtein and Balmain, under the direction of the French house’s creative director Olivier Rousteing, Egypt has also welcomed some international designers, like Dior Men’s Kim Jones, to highlight their latest collection.

The lineup of the shows has yet to be announced, but during the press conference, their partners were announced.

EFW will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development and the Ministry of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform, and is co-produced by Creative Headz, a world-class Austrian company with 15 years of experience in organization of fashion shows, including MQ Vienna Fashion Week and Thai Silk Fashion Week.

In addition, Launchmetrics, partner of the New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, is EFW’s logistics partner, while F2F Agency takes care of the organization of the fashion shows; Julie Matos is the head events stylist; and renowned Egyptian artist Hossam Dirar designs the official EFW invitations and poster.

EFW is supported by BMW Egypt, as a platinum sponsor. Other sponsors include African ExportImport Bank, Premiumcard and The Cotton Egypt Association. The EFDC is also delighted to partner with the US Embassy in Egypt, the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Egypt, LOreal, Al Sagheer Lounges and Al Ahram Beverages. Creative consultant is Don Tanani, and service providers include Tanis, F2F Agency, Semiramis InterContinental Hotel, POD and Snap14 Productions.

Official media partners include Eurovision, Pashion, Enigma, Cairo West and WIDN.

For more information see the Egyptian Fashion and Design Council website.