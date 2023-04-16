Free prom dresses, outfits distributed to Chicago students in Little Village through Project Embrace, Spread Love

CHICAGO (WLS) — Hundreds of students got help getting ready for the Little Village Prom on Saturday with all kinds of free prom dresses and outfits to choose from.

“For people who can’t afford a prom dress, I think it’s a really cool idea,” said Yadira Servim, a senior at the Insituto del Progreso Latino.

Two Chicago women started local nonprofits called Project Embrace and Spread Love in hopes of creating special experiences for teens like they did when they were growing up.

They even got the help of volunteers who accompanied the students while they did their shopping.

“We wanted to make sure that no student would miss this truly unique milestone in their life because of their family situation,” said Juana Ballesterof, founder of Project Embrace.

“I was a young girl once too,” said volunteer Dianne Burgess. “It’s amazing how heartwarming and humbling it is to be a part of this.”

This is a huge help for so many families as the cost of prom becomes very expensive between tickets and finding the perfect look for their big day.

“Girls have to get their nails done, their hair done, their makeup, everything,” said Jocelyn Estrada, a senior at the Instituto del Progreso Latino.

The students got to choose from different dresses, jewelry and shoes while some of the boys also had a lot to do with suits and dress shoes on hand.

“It’s really helpful because I don’t have to pay for a shirt or maybe a tie,” said Guan Sanchez, a senior at Instituto del Progreso Latino.

Project Embrace and Spread Love organizations want to continue helping hundreds of area high school students, so if you can’t make it to this event, there’s another chance to get prom dresses and other outfits. prom at Kelvyn Park High School on North Side on April 29.