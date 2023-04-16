Champions again: Sooners win sixth national title

FORT WORTH, TX Do two in a row, three of the last four and six of the last nine.

Oklahoma’s women’s gymnastics team continued their dominance on Saturday posting a 198.3875 tied for their all-time NCAA championship high to win the 2023 national title inside Dickies Arena on Saturday after -noon. The top-seeded Sooners led from start to finish, beating second-seeded Florida (198.2375), No. 5 seed Utah (197.9375) and No. 6 seed LSU (197.525) to claim their sixth overall national championship.

OU’s six women’s gymnastics national titles are tied for the most over a nine-year span in NCAA history (Utah won six of the first nine NCAA championships from 1982-1990).

The Sooners started the competition on vault and scored a solid 49.5625 to hold a narrow lead over second-place Florida (49.525 on beam) and third-place Utah (49.500 on floor). LSU recorded a 49.3125 on bars. OU sophomore Danielle Sievers posted a 9.8625 in first place before super senior Allie Stern posted a 9.900 in her final career performance. Junior Katherine LeVasseur notched a 9.8875 in fourth place before OU posted her two best scores of the event. Rookie Faith Torrez, who competed on vault for the first time since the Big 12 championship and only the sixth time this season, stuck her Yurchenko 1.5 for a career-high 9.925. She was followed by super senior Olivia Trautman at the anchor, who notched her second straight 9.950 with another stick. All nine of Trautman’s jumps this season have scored 9.925 or higher. OU’s 49.5625 was his fourth-best on vault in NCAA championship history.

OU took command in the second rotation with a flurry of sticks and a stellar 49.6375 on bars as all five count scores were 9.9125 or higher. Sievers set the tone with a blocked touchdown and a 9.925 before sophomore Danae Fletcher posted another stick for a season high of 9.9125. Trautman tied a career high with a 9.950 and Smith followed with a 9.8875. Bowers and junior Audrey Daviseach posted a 9.925 in the bottom two spots thanks to blocked dismounts. The Sooners’ score was their second-best in NCAA championship history and gave them a 99.200 halfway through the competition, extending their lead to .250 over Florida (98.950), .550 over Utah (98.650 ) and 0.650 on LSU (98.550).

Florida cut OU’s advantage to .188 after the third rotation, as the Sooners posted a 49.5125 on beam, which featured four scores of 9.900 or higher. Davis was the highlight with a beautiful, nearly flawless routine that culminated in a career-best 9.950 in fifth place. In their final career performances, seniors Jenna Dunn and Trautman started OU with scores of 9.850 and 9.825 respectively. Bowers was exceptional with a 9.9125 and Torrez continued his momentum with a 9.900 before Davis’ 9.950. Smith anchored with a solid 9.900 to give the Sooners a three-rotation score of 148.7125, ahead of UF (148.525), Utah (148.200) and LSU (148.000).

Needing a bold effort on the floor to fend off the surging Gators, who finished with the highest NCAA championship score in school history on bars (49.7125), Oklahoma delivered big things, as all six contestants scored a 9.900 or higher for a 49.675. Davis started the OU party with a 9.900 and Smith scored a 9.9125 for second place. Bowers’ graceful routine earned a 9.950 from the judges and Torrez followed with a 9.925. In the No. 5 position, Fletcher clinched the title with his clean, powerful and fun tumbling, recording a 9.9375 to give OU another crown. With the title already in hand, Sievers closed the competition in exhilarating fashion with a career best 9.950.

Sievers said after the encounter that she felt fine when she arrived at Dickies Arena.

“I could just feel it when everyone came in (into the arena),” the second said. “They just had that level of confidence that I honestly haven’t seen all season. So I just felt like today was our day, and we left it all on the floor. C It was just a great day for all of us.”

Saturday’s OU Team Finals appearance marked the program’s 10th straight and 12th overall. The Sooners have finished in the top three on each of their 12 trips to the Finals and have finished in the top two 10 times.

Saturday’s national title capped a 28-2 season that also included a Big 12 Conference championship and the program’s 13th straight NCAA regional crown. The Sooners posted a national 10-score ranking of at least 198 in 2023, tied for the most in NCAA history.