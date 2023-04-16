Fashion
Champions again: Sooners win sixth national title
FORT WORTH, TX Do two in a row, three of the last four and six of the last nine.
Oklahoma’s women’s gymnastics team continued their dominance on Saturday posting a 198.3875 tied for their all-time NCAA championship high to win the 2023 national title inside Dickies Arena on Saturday after -noon. The top-seeded Sooners led from start to finish, beating second-seeded Florida (198.2375), No. 5 seed Utah (197.9375) and No. 6 seed LSU (197.525) to claim their sixth overall national championship.
OU’s six women’s gymnastics national titles are tied for the most over a nine-year span in NCAA history (Utah won six of the first nine NCAA championships from 1982-1990).
The Sooners started the competition on vault and scored a solid 49.5625 to hold a narrow lead over second-place Florida (49.525 on beam) and third-place Utah (49.500 on floor). LSU recorded a 49.3125 on bars. OU sophomore Danielle Sievers posted a 9.8625 in first place before super senior Allie Stern posted a 9.900 in her final career performance. Junior Katherine LeVasseur notched a 9.8875 in fourth place before OU posted her two best scores of the event. Rookie Faith Torrez, who competed on vault for the first time since the Big 12 championship and only the sixth time this season, stuck her Yurchenko 1.5 for a career-high 9.925. She was followed by super senior Olivia Trautman at the anchor, who notched her second straight 9.950 with another stick. All nine of Trautman’s jumps this season have scored 9.925 or higher. OU’s 49.5625 was his fourth-best on vault in NCAA championship history.
OU took command in the second rotation with a flurry of sticks and a stellar 49.6375 on bars as all five count scores were 9.9125 or higher. Sievers set the tone with a blocked touchdown and a 9.925 before sophomore Danae Fletcher posted another stick for a season high of 9.9125. Trautman tied a career high with a 9.950 and Smith followed with a 9.8875. Bowers and junior Audrey Daviseach posted a 9.925 in the bottom two spots thanks to blocked dismounts. The Sooners’ score was their second-best in NCAA championship history and gave them a 99.200 halfway through the competition, extending their lead to .250 over Florida (98.950), .550 over Utah (98.650 ) and 0.650 on LSU (98.550).
Florida cut OU’s advantage to .188 after the third rotation, as the Sooners posted a 49.5125 on beam, which featured four scores of 9.900 or higher. Davis was the highlight with a beautiful, nearly flawless routine that culminated in a career-best 9.950 in fifth place. In their final career performances, seniors Jenna Dunn and Trautman started OU with scores of 9.850 and 9.825 respectively. Bowers was exceptional with a 9.9125 and Torrez continued his momentum with a 9.900 before Davis’ 9.950. Smith anchored with a solid 9.900 to give the Sooners a three-rotation score of 148.7125, ahead of UF (148.525), Utah (148.200) and LSU (148.000).
Needing a bold effort on the floor to fend off the surging Gators, who finished with the highest NCAA championship score in school history on bars (49.7125), Oklahoma delivered big things, as all six contestants scored a 9.900 or higher for a 49.675. Davis started the OU party with a 9.900 and Smith scored a 9.9125 for second place. Bowers’ graceful routine earned a 9.950 from the judges and Torrez followed with a 9.925. In the No. 5 position, Fletcher clinched the title with his clean, powerful and fun tumbling, recording a 9.9375 to give OU another crown. With the title already in hand, Sievers closed the competition in exhilarating fashion with a career best 9.950.
Sievers said after the encounter that she felt fine when she arrived at Dickies Arena.
“I could just feel it when everyone came in (into the arena),” the second said. “They just had that level of confidence that I honestly haven’t seen all season. So I just felt like today was our day, and we left it all on the floor. C It was just a great day for all of us.”
Saturday’s OU Team Finals appearance marked the program’s 10th straight and 12th overall. The Sooners have finished in the top three on each of their 12 trips to the Finals and have finished in the top two 10 times.
Saturday’s national title capped a 28-2 season that also included a Big 12 Conference championship and the program’s 13th straight NCAA regional crown. The Sooners posted a national 10-score ranking of at least 198 in 2023, tied for the most in NCAA history.
|
Sources
2/ https://big12sports.com/news/2023/4/15/gymnastics-champions-again-sooners-win-sixth-national-title.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Dua Lipa wore a practical denim dress with a slit
- Water polo ends regular season with narrow loss to brown
- Fashion show features 94 student-designed collections – Iowa State Daily
- Google panicked after Samsung considered making Bing the default Galaxy search engine: NYT
- There are ways to reduce the effects of hay fever
- Emmanuel Macron’s fatal attraction for Xi Jinping
- Team USA ‘underdog’ Knight overtakes Canada for world hockey gold
- Toni Collette: I can’t commit to doing porn! | Entertainment
- Table tennis: Double party for the Top 6 on May 1
- How will ChatGPT shape business, society and jobs?
- Seeking brain health
- Here’s how Brexit divided the Conservative Party