Fashion
Gemma Owen poses in a shiny bronze dress with a thigh-high slit
Gemma Owen looked sensational as she took to Instagram on Saturday to share some photos from a recent trip to Dubai.
The former Love Island star, 19, made sure she grabbed the attention of her 2 million followers as she posed in a sparkly bronze one-shoulder floor-length dress with cut-out detailing and a thigh-high slit.
International dressage rider Gemma, who is the daughter of former footballer Michael Owen and his wife Louise, showed off her long, slender legs as she wore a pair of black heels with ankle straps to add a few inches to his stature.
She held a clutch in the same shade as her glamorous dress, the bag having gold metal detailing on top.
The TV personality wore silver jewelry for her outing and wore makeup to highlight her pretty features.
Bronze beauty: Gemma Owen, 19, looked sensational as she took to Instagram on Saturday to share some photos of herself in a bronze evening dress during a recent trip to Dubai
Strike a pose: The former Love Island star made sure she caught the eye of her 2 million followers as she posed in a sparkly bronze one-shoulder floor-length dress
She captioned her post: “A dress for dressy parties.”
The day before, Gemma had shared some photos of herself posing on the beach in Dubai.
She wore a yellow high-waisted bikini with bows that rested on her hips on either side of the bottom.
The star wore a dark chocolate brown cover-up with a plunging neckline that went all the way to the floor.
Gemma carried a white beach bag with tassel detailing with her as she stood on the golden sands with the calm turquoise water of the Arabian Gulf behind her.
She shielded her eyes behind a pair of dark sunglasses as she blended into the warm, glorious sunshine.
Gemma captioned her post: “Breeze came in to make it more dramatic.”
Taking to Instagram earlier this month, Gemma looked effortlessly elegant in a blue collared wrap dress by PrettyLittleThing as she shared more snaps from her trip to the UAE.
Fun in the sun: The day before, Gemma shared some photos of herself posing in a yellow bikini on the beach in Dubai
To complete the look: the star wore a dark chocolate brown cover-up with a plunging neckline that went down to the floor
Stunning: It comes after Gemma put on a very lengthy display as she documented her sweet Dubai getaway on Instagram earlier this month
Glam: Gemma looked effortlessly elegant in a blue collared wrap dress from PrettyLittleThing
Sun-kissed: Gemma didn’t hesitate to share a whole series of holiday snaps as she flaunted her incredible figure in a plunging swimsuit
Sunbathing: She took to Instagram as she posed in her own brand OG Beachwear one-piece swimsuit for the sizzling snap
She accessorized her chic ensemble with an array of beaded bracelets and clutched a pair of aviator sunglasses in one hand.
Gemmastyled her shiny brunette locks swept to one side in a straight manner.
She accentuated her striking features with a glamorous full-coverage makeup palette as she lounged on an outdoor sofa.
Alongside the sizzling snaps, she wrote, “Dream blue dress @prettylittlething ad.”
Gemma didn’t shy away from sharing a whole host of vacation snaps as she flaunted her incredible figure in a plunging swimsuit.
She took to Instagram as she posed in her own brand OG Beachwear one-piece swimsuit for the sizzling snap.
The beauty paired the number with a stunning brown woven beach skirt with long tassels that added a beach girl vibe to the stylish look.
Pet dog: Earlier in the day on Saturday, Gemma shared some snaps from her stories as she enjoyed the beautiful spring weather with her dog
She showcased her bronzed tan as she sat on a beach couch donning a large woven sun hat with her makeup perfectly applied.
Earlier in the day on Saturday, Gemma shared some snaps from her Stories as she enjoyed the beautiful spring weather with her dog.
The star said “hello” to her followers, before posting footage of her pet dog rolling in leaves, proving she was back in the UK.
She wrote of her dog: “It’s a tough life.
Dog joy: The star said ‘hello’ to her followers, before posting footage of her pet dog rolling in leaves, proving she was back in the UK
