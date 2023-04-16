Culture Shock shares the work of “Indigenous Voices, Indigenous Talents and Indigenous Artists”





RAPID CITY, SD — Bringing people together to support Native American artists, Culture Shock debuted at the Monument with two parties, a fashion show and a music festival. The fashion show featured seven Native American national and international designers with 60 models. There were also musical performances and speakers between the designers. One designer, Red Berry Woman, won a 2022 Grammy. After the fashion show, the music festival started at 4 p.m. and featured 29 performers. Music festival hosts were Tonia Jo Hall and Leo Arguello of DeadEnd Records, with guest speaker Tiny Decory “I’m thrilled to be here supporting Indigenous voices, Indigenous talent and Indigenous artists,” said Culture Shock supporter and participant Cante Heart. “I think it’s important to showcase our talent and our voices across the Black Hills because it’s our original, fathers Sakowin territory, and that’s where we come from. It is therefore important to elevate indigenous voices, talents and artists. So I’m here as a supporter. Photos from the Culture Shock fashion show: Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show



Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show



Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show



Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show



Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show



Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show



Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show



Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show



Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show



Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show



Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show



Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show

Culture shock fashion show Fashion show designers: Red Berry Woman (2022 Grammy winner)

Kayla looking at the horse

Rebecca Jarvey

Stephanie Gamble

JG-INDIE

Jula Harjo

Sweet Sage Woman Fashion show performers and speakers: fawn wood

Tonia Jo Hall aka Auntie Beachress

Tiana spotted the thunder

Bert Malcom and the Tidal Waves

Ryan Little Eagle

dark noon

Special Guest of State Senator Red Dawn Foster Music festival performers: C-Dizzle & Young O

Paulii/Heartsickkid/FP Galil

Louis Baggs

Little Guillotine

Molly God

Terrance Jase (Native American Music Award [Nammy] Winner)

Conquest

Dawson Dane

B. Of Dakota South Records (Nammy Winner)

Stella StandingBear

destroy the kasmine

T-Dro

Diet 710

S.DEAN Of DeadEnd Records

NightShield (Nammy Winner)

King Kash

road renegade

Nataani means

Spur Pourier (2022 Nammy Winner)

Gunner Jules (2022 Nammy Winner)

Nevada Brave

Kirko Bangz: Co-headliner

Antoine X (2022 Nammy Winner): Headliner

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newscenter1.tv/culture-shock-shares-the-work-of-indigenous-voices-indigenous-talent-and-indigenous-artists/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related