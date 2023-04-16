“The dress code is like a game.”

First a rising lawyer, radically converted to global fashion, three continents and a pandemic across, Paula Amoretti puts her method in black and white with the aim of “helping the people through images”. “Stylotherapy”, which was presented this week in Zaragoza, condenses – in a manual way – the basic steps, so that the clothes do not lead us, but us to them. An invitation to use a double tool: awareness and presentation to the world.

Isn’t it ironic that your book is about ghost style when we spent three months in pajamas? In full custody I started reading things like “I’m sick in pajamas”, “I don’t know how to die” hair. And I thought, “I can’t help there.” helping people through images. In 48 hours, he had a busy schedule.

You don’t expect me to panic? It’s good that in my head there was already a way to work on an image that connects two worlds: your wardrobe and your body and, on the other hand, your world and your personality. The main flaw that styles blame us for is: “I see myself in the dress, it’s not me”. When you surround yourself on the outside, you save part of life. Because I decided inside that you can know who you are and what you mean outside. I called this connection style therapy and it has seven stages. I believe all women are beautiful, unique and relatable. My motto in this industry is “Fuck the beauty canon”.

But it’s very hard to do, big pressure in real life. You are your canon. Three cannons were allowed on three continents, and that didn’t suit anyone. I don’t do it in typical Spanish either. There was nothing in the ground. I realized that I never belonged in the canon, no matter how hard I studied. Because it doesn’t really exist, it’s something that characterizes every society at all times. He was absorbed in it with despair. There are limiting beliefs. What is needed is a true image, and what to draw from it: beauty is a right for me, not a privilege.

How can this be legally defended? In life, we are confused and let others decide our beauty. But even when we recognize it, we question it. They tell us “how beautiful your hair is” and we answer: “No, no, what is it.” Why do we justify ourselves?

Can you get out? For example, naming your body shape. There are different morphologies, each one is different. If we know them, we will find clothes that fit us well. For example, I am an inverted triangle. Broad-shouldered, a build associated with masculinity. I even stopped swimming so as not to relax more. and now I say to myself, what have I done? I’m not round, I’m straight and I dress like that. Because for me beauty is proportion and harmony.

Ultimately, however, you must enter an appropriate location and size, there are no sizes.

How, but there are many. What I suggest is that you know each other and know who will answer you for the number, the problem is that people don’t know each other.

Physically? There are two areas in my method: the mirror and the closet. You have to know yourself to go through the mirror, but I’m told: “I’m not looking at myself.” Well you have, see for yourself. If you don’t look at yourself, you can’t know yourself, if you don’t know yourself, you can’t love yourself. All is said.

Facing the Mirror is complicated for many, it is a process of self-discovery in which there are laughs and tears.

Who has no remedy? For me, visual art and dress up is a game that governs, like a quiz or a game. They say it has no reason, but having it is something else because it doesn’t don’t know what it is. When you see someone’s pencil, you see a connection between who they are and what they mean: it doesn’t matter if you’re tall, blonde, or standard-sized. See Rossy de Palma. I want to be a people. Just as we must name the shape of our body, we can impose our style and know how it is perceived.

It’s hard in a world of changing stimuli to accept your fashion, it’s hard for people to like one thing and often wear something else because they don’t know what they want. they imitate the uninspired. In this social network, the influence is worse. It is ideal to look for a larger image, which should not be distorted. Also, who can be a style tester is an architect, a pastry chef or a scientist. If we measure ourselves only against influences… The teaching of inspiration is another exercise of the method and it is very important because, if it is not done, we will have another consequence of reluctance: the closet who wins. Or a full closet, where you find yourself with nothing.