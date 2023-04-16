As his patient sat on the examining table, dermatologist Jeremy Brauer explained the pathology report, letting him know that the lesion on his chest was skin cancer and that minor surgery would be needed to remove it. ‘to remove.
Melanoma kills more men than women, but prevention can save lives
Brauer, clinical associate professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health, says he was stunned.
I said to him: You exemplify a very big part of the problem of men when it comes to skin cancer. There’s just a huge disconnect in men’s perception of the sun and sun damage and skin cancer, says Brauer, who has a dermatology practice in Purchase, NY.
In 2023, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, 97,610 cases of invasive melanoma will be diagnosed in the United States; of these, 58,120 will be for men, 39,490 for women. Of the 7,990 people who will die of melanoma, 5,420 will be men.
A fast growing cancer melanoma can spread to blood vessels and lymph nodes and attack other organs, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.
What makes men so vulnerable to melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer?
Some studies suggest that men’s skin may not retain antioxidants as women’s skin does, which could increase the risk of skin cancer. Others suggest that women higher estrogen levels may provide skin protection. But men like Brauer’s patient show the effects of the behavior.
Surveys show that men tend to know less about skin cancer risks than women and as a result are less likely to use sunscreen.
Dawn M. Holman, a behavioral scientist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said use of sunscreen studied in the USA. About half of women say they regularly use sunscreen when spending time outdoors on a sunny day, while only about a quarter of men say they do, she says. And over 40% of men say they never use sunscreen when out in the sun.
Some men may actually view sunscreen use as more feminine behavior, Holman adds.
Men are not informed about the harmful effects of the sun
Men tend to work and play outdoors more than women, says Ida Orengo, professor and chair of dermatology at Baylor College of Medicine in Waco, Texas. They therefore tend to expose themselves to more sunlight during their lifetime.
Men also seem less aware of the risks of the sun. Fewer men than women gave correct answers in a American Academy of Dermatology survey on sun exposure and cancer risk.
Men more often believed that you could have a healthy tan (all tans signal sun damage to the skin, Orengo says), a base tan can protect you from the sun (it doesn’t) and you don’t can’t get skin cancer outside of the sun. forbidden places such as the skin between the toes (you can).
One of the best ways to avoid skin cancer is to avoid the sun, experts agree. But if you’re going to be spending time outdoors, protect yourself. A suntan lotion, cream, stick or spray can be applied in several ways. Find one you like and use it, says Orengo.
Cover all exposed skin, says Holman, including your ears and the back of your neck. Reapply every two hours or when you get out of the water or sweat. And if you’re a hairy guy, be sure to rub in the sunscreen thoroughly, says Stacy P. Salob, clinical assistant professor at Weill Cornell Medical College. Don’t rely on hair to protect your skin.
Holman adds that sunscreen isn’t enough: stay in the shade when you can and wear a hat and sunglasses. You should also avoid the harshest rays of the sun: if your phone’s weather app has a the UV index, check it out, said Holman. Avoid outdoor activities in the middle of the day when the index is above five. If it’s 11 or more, stay inside.
Finally, think about anti-UV clothing. I’m such a big fan of sun protection clothing, says Salob. It offers the equivalent of SPF 50 and you don’t have to wear sunscreen for all that big part of your body. And then you don’t need someone else to put it on your back.
Another challenge for men is that they often have melanoma on their backs and on top of their heads, places they cannot see. As a result, men often miss changing moles which are the hallmark of melanoma. This may explain why some studies show that men with partners have earlier detection of melanoma and healthier outcomes than single men.
Brauer says many male patients come in with things circled in pen all over their bodies. Their wife or partner pays them a lot of attention, which is great.
Dermatologists would rather reassure you that you are fine than discover melanoma too late. Were excellent for treating melanoma when we catch it in the early stages when it’s just on the skin, says Salob. And were terrible at beating it when it spread inside the body. Early detection is therefore essential.
One of the biggest risk factors for melanoma is a previous sunburn.
If you’ve had even one of your sunburn blisters, that automatically puts you in a higher risk category, Salob notes, as does having blonde or red hair, eyes bruises, clear skin and more than 50 moles on your body. It may be hard to believe, but a sunburn you got as a teenager could be responsible for the skin cancer you’ll develop in your 50s. Every time you burn, you increase your risk. And according to Holmans studymore than a third of Americans report having had a sunburn in the past year.
Additionally, while white males are more likely to be diagnosed with melanoma, Black men are more likely to die once diagnosed perhaps because their diagnoses tend to be at a later stage.
When you get sunburned, ultraviolet light penetrates your skin and damages the DNA of skin cells, says Orengo. Then your immune system goes in there and says, Oh my God, we have to fix this damage before the cancer starts, The immune system is fixing the damage. This can happen over and over again until you hit your 40s, 50s, and 60s when your immune system naturally starts to be less effective. When DNA breaks down again, your immune system cannot repair it and cancer develops.
To ensure early detection, see a dermatologist for an annual skin cancer check-up.
In between, says Brauer, check yourself. He recommends standing naked in front of a full-length mirror once a month. Scan your body and take a hand mirror to check your back. Look for anything new, changing, or unusual, Brauer says, and if you find it, see your doctor.
The ABCs of Melanoma Protection
An ABCDE guide has been developed by dermatologists to help patients identify melanoma on their body:
Asymmetry: a melanoma lesion often has a strange shape
Border: It has an irregular border
VSolor: It has changeable color
Diameter: It is usually 6 millimeters wide, about the size of a pencil eraser
Evolting: It changes quickly on the skin.
Sources
https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellness/2023/04/16/skin-cancer-men-melanoma-prevention/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
